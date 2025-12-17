Moro Hub And Enviroserve Partner To Deliver Region's First End-To-End Secure And Sustainable IT Lifecycle Solution

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,December 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enviroserve, a global leader in sustainable e-waste and IT asset management. to facilitate the region's first secure and circular end-to-end IT lifecycle solution. The partnership enables a new model where IT assets are deployed, used, recovered, and reintegrated back into the value chain with minimal waste, advancing the UAE's transition toward a circular, low-carbon digital economy.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Shashidhar Y S, Board Member & Managing Director of Enviroserve, during a ceremony in Dubai. By combining Moro Hub's advanced digital infrastructure with Enviroserve's certified recycling and ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) expertise, the collaboration empowers organizations across the UAE to adopt a circular approach to IT asset management, from responsible deployment and maintenance to secure data destruction, recycling, repurposing, and material recovery.

Through this integrated model, enterprises can extract greater value from their technology investments while reducing environmental impact and ensuring full compliance with data protection and sustainability standards. This approach is particularly significant for sectors with stringent security requirements such as government, finance, energy, and healthcare.

“This partnership with Enviroserve reflects our commitment to building a sustainable and circular digital future for the UAE. By enabling organizations to extend the life of their IT assets, recycle responsibly, and reduce waste, we are accelerating the transition to greener digital ecosystems. This initiative also supports the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategic vision and strengthens digital trust across the country,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The partnership reinforces both companies' shared vision of minimizing electronic waste, promoting resource efficiency, and ensuring that materials within retired IT assets are recovered safely and reintroduced into the economy. The circular lifecycle model reduces landfill dependency, conserves natural resources, and helps organizations meet ESG and carbon-reduction targets.

“We are delighted to join hands with Moro Hub in operationalizing a solution that is built on the principles of circularity, sustainability, and security. At Enviroserve, we ensure that every retired IT asset is processed with the highest global standards for environmental and data protection. Together, we are enabling organizations to adopt greener IT practices while enhancing data integrity throughout the asset lifecycle,” said Mr. Shashidhar Y S, Board Member & Managing Director of Enviroserve.

The collaboration sets a new benchmark for sustainable digital transformation in the region. By integrating secure infrastructure services with responsible e-waste processing and circular material recovery, Moro Hub and Enviroserve are demonstrating how innovation and environmental stewardship can work together to shape a more sustainable and resource-efficient future for the UAE.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future.