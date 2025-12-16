USA Fibroid Centers Releases Comprehensive Webinar On Uterine Fibroid Symptoms, Risks, And Treatments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- USA Fibroid Centers, a leading provider of minimally invasive uterine fibroid treatment, announced today the release of a free, physician-led, webinar,“Fibroids Explained: Understanding Symptoms, Degeneration, Pregnancy Risks, and Treatment.” The webinar will be released on the USA Fibroid Centers YouTube channel on Friday, December 19, at 11 a.m. (EST) and will be available to be watched on demand using this link here.

The educational online webinar features Dr. Yachao Zhang, a board-certified interventional radiologist and fibroid specialist at USA Fibroid Centers, who will guide viewers through the critical aspects of fibroid disease. The goal is to empower women to recognize symptoms early and seek appropriate care. Fibroids, also called leiomyomas, are benign (noncancerous) tumors that grow inside or on the outer wall of the uterus. Up to 80% of people with uteruses will develop fibroids by the age of 50.

The webinar covers the important topic of when fibroids break down, called fibroid degeneration, and what action is needed. Signs of fibroids breaking down include pelvic or abdominal pain, bleeding, and fever.

“It's important to recognize the symptoms of fibroid degeneration,” Zhang emphasizes, explaining,“This happens because the fibroid is growing too fast.”

Fibroid degeneration is caused by ischemia (a lack of adequate blood supply) in the fibroid. Zhang explains the critical process of fibroid degeneration, what it means for the patient, and why it causes sudden, severe pain.

“Understanding the signs of fibroid degeneration can help women get care when needed,” Zhang emphasizes.“While many fibroid issues can be managed non-urgently, rapid degeneration can become medical emergencies requiring immediate attention.”

In addition to fibroid degeneration, Zhang talks about symptom recognition and potential risks associated with uterine fibroids during pregnancy. Dr. Zhang provides a detailed, objective look at the full range of available treatments, ensuring viewers understand the differences between surgical and non-surgical approaches, including Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE).

“We believe that when women are fully informed about all their treatment choices, they are better able to advocate for their health and avoid unnecessary surgery, " said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. " This free, physician-led webinar is a critical resource for gaining that comprehensive understanding."

For more information, contact USA Fibroid Centers at 888-986-6103 or visit their website at .

Webinar Details

“Fibroids Explained: Understanding Symptoms, Degeneration, Pregnancy Risks, and Treatment”

When: Friday, December 19, at 11 a.m. (EST)

Where: USA Fibroid Centers YouTube Channel:

About USA Fibroid Centers:

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, dedicated to offering women safe and effective alternatives to surgery. With locations nationwide, USA Fibroid Centers provides comprehensive care and personalized treatment plans to improve women's health and quality of life.