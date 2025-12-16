Odisha: BJD Raises Law-And-Order Concerns After Dhauli Minor Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent incident of a minor girl's rape in the Dhauli area of Bhubaneswar, alleging a complete failure of the Odisha government in ensuring women's safety.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference, senior BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria on Tuesday said that the present government, which had promised strong protection for women and claimed to be a“government of the common people,” has shattered all such claims. Referring to the incident, she said a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in front of her boyfriend, questioning where justice lies in such horrific crimes.

She alleged that in the last eighteen months, Odisha has witnessed a disturbing rise in crimes against women, with over 40,000 cases, including cases of gang rape, rape of minors, murder, and even the burning of victims.

Citing recent crime data, Chhuria claimed that thousands of rape cases have been reported across the state, reflecting a grim law-and-order situation.

The senior BJD leader also criticised the government's priorities, alleging that instead of focusing on public safety, the ruling dispensation is busy with renaming schemes, political optics, and other non-essential matters.

She expressed anguish over remarks reportedly made by a member of the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW), who allegedly advised mothers to restrict their daughters' movements to such secluded places at night and ensure their own safety, calling it an admission of the government's failure.

“If women are being told to protect themselves, then what is the role of the government?” Chhuria asked, asserting that ensuring women's safety is the primary responsibility of the state.

She warned that if the situation continues, public anger will intensify across Odisha.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had earlier also criticised the state government over the issue of the alleged gang rape of the minor girl at Dhauli in Bhubaneswar on December 10.

Meanwhile, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida strongly countered the BJD president, accusing him of indulging in politics over a tragic and sensitive issue.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police have arrested two persons on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl at a secluded spot on the Daya River bank under the Dhauli Police station area of Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred when the girl, along with her boyfriend, was returning home from Dhauli on December 10.

The accused persons reportedly first demanded money from the couple and, upon refusal, they later sexually assaulted the victim.