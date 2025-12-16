World's Top 25 Richest Families Added More Wealth Over Past Year Than Musk, Bezos, Ellison, Huang, And Buffett's Gains In 2025: Report



Four of the top five richest families in the world in 2025 were also in the top five in 2024. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk continues to be the world's richest person, with a net worth of $638 billion, and a year-to-date increase of $205 billion.

The world's top 25 richest families reportedly added $358.7 billion to their wealth over the past year, riding the surge in equities as well as prices of metals in 2025.

According to a Bloomberg report, these 25 families have a cumulative net worth of $2.9 trillion.

To put it in context, this puts their net worth between the nominal Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) of France and Italy. According to the IMF, France's nominal GDP was forecast at $3.3 trillion this year, while Italy's was at $2.5 trillion.

Waltons, the founding family of Walmart Inc. (WMT), topped the list yet again, with a net worth exceeding half a trillion dollars. The Walton family owns a 44% stake in Walmart. Abu Dhabi's ruling family, the Al Nahyans, maintained their position in the second place, while the Al Saud family cracked the top five, after being in the sixth place in 2024.

In comparison, the net addition to the wealth of the world's top 25 richest families eclipsed the year-to-date gains made by Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon Inc. (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A, BRK-B) chairperson Warren Buffett, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) co-founder Jensen Huang, and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison.

Top 5 Richest Families

Four of the top five richest families in the world in 2025 were also in the top five in 2024. The only change this year is the entry of the Al Saud family, while the Koch family is no longer in the top five.

Here's how they stack up: