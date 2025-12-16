World's Top 25 Richest Families Added More Wealth Over Past Year Than Musk, Bezos, Ellison, Huang, And Buffett's Gains In 2025: Report
|Family
|Wealth
|Location
|Walton
|$513.4 billion
|United States
|Al Nahyan
|$335.9 billion
|United Arab Emirates
|Al Saud
|$213.6 billion
|Saudi Arabia
|Al Thani
|$199.5 billion
|Qatar
|Hermes
|$184.5 billion
|France
Three of the top five richest families are engaged in the industrial sector, while one is involved in consumer retail, and the other is in the luxury goods business.
|Name
|Net Worth
|Year-To-Date Change
|Elon Musk
|$638 billion
|$205 billion
|Jeff Bezos
|$246 billion
|$6.99 billion
|Larry Ellison
|$238 billion
|$46.1 billion
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$229 billion
|$21.5 billion
|Steve Ballmer
|$166 billion
|$19 billion
|Jensen Huang
|$153 billion
|$39 billion
|Warren Buffett
|$152 billion
|$10.2 billion
Source: Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Dec. 16, 2025
The YTD net worth addition of these seven billionaires is still short of the increase in wealth of the world's top 25 richest families by $10.9 billion.
Musk's Wealth Skyrockets
Musk, the world's richest person, has seen his net worth skyrocket in 2025, soaring by more than 47%. This is despite Tesla stock rising only 18% in 2025 so far.
Musk first surpassed the $500 billion net worth level in October. The recent surge is driven by SpaceX, in which the billionaire has a 42% stake. SpaceX is said to be preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of $800 billion.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment