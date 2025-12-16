MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Wolverine Announces Receipt of Partial Revocation Order and $250,000 Financing

December 16, 2025 9:00 AM EST | Source: Wolverine Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that on December 11, 2025 the BCSC issued a Partial Revocation Order which will allow Wolverine to conduct a private placement of up to 12,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.02 per share (US$0.015) for proceeds of up to $250,000. The use of proceeds of the private placement will be for the costs and fees that are related to the fulfillment by Wolverine of all of its disclosure obligations. Once these disclosure obligations have been fulfilled Wolverine will apply to the BCSC for a full revocation of the failure to file cease trade order dated October 6, 2025.

On Behalf of the Board,

Richard Haderer

CFO

For further information please contact:

Bruce Costerd (778) 297-4409 or Richard Haderer at ...

...



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Wolverine Resources Corp.