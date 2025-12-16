Adapt Forward Selected For Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD Contract To Support Nation's Golden Dome Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adapt Forward, a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm supporting the Department of Defense (DOD) and other federal agencies, has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to compete for task orders under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract.

The 10-year, $151 billion contract supports the development and integration of technologies for Golden Dome for America, a multi-domain, layered defense architecture designed to detect, track, and neutralize advanced missile threats.

Adapt Forward will compete for task orders across research and development, rapid prototyping, systems engineering and integration, and advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) data and cyber capabilities – including mission network hardening, threat-informed cyber operations, and AI-driven decision support. These efforts align with the company's experience delivering operationally ready, enterprise-grade cyber solutions across DOD.

“SHIELD represents one of the most consequential defense modernization efforts of our time, with cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and rapid innovation central to its success,” said Michael Jenks, chief innovation officer at Adapt Forward.“Our team has spent more than a decade building advanced cyber capabilities, custom toolsets, and mission-focused software that help our nation outpace sophisticated adversaries. We are honored to bring that expertise to Golden Dome.”

Adapt Forward brings a proven track record of cyber innovation across DOD, including the development of custom defensive and offensive tools, operationalization of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and delivery of enterprise-scale Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) operations. The company also builds AI/ML-enabled detection, digital engineering solutions, and mission-ready automation to strengthen defense against rapidly evolving threats.

Participation in SHIELD positions Adapt Forward to support a wide range of missile defense mission areas – from early warning, tracking, and battle management to the cyber defense and automation of command and control systems.

About Adapt Forward

Adapt Forward is a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm with deep expertise in Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) operations, cyber red team services, and custom tool development. We help the Department of Defense and federal agencies outpace adversaries and build resilience across critical systems. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with global operations, Adapt Forward is built on transparency, technical rigor, and a relentless focus on mission success. Learn more at .

