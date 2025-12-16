403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Monument Honoring Ivan Osterman Revealed in Moscow
(MENAFN) A new monument commemorating Ivan Osterman, an 18th-century Russian statesman who served as "the empire’s minister of foreign affairs during the reign of Empress Catherine the Great," was unveiled on Monday at his former estate in Moscow.
The unveiling ceremony followed earlier events organized this year by the Foreign Ministry to celebrate "the 300th anniversary of his birth."
Ivan Osterman was the son of Heinrich Ostermann, a Westphalian native who joined Russia’s diplomatic service under Tsar Peter the Great, later adopted the name Andrey, and eventually rose to the position of minister of foreign affairs.
Osterman embarked on his diplomatic career in the late 1750s after the family overcame his father’s political setbacks. In his thirties, he spent several years stationed at Russia’s embassy in Paris before being named ambassador to Sweden. At that time, France was a key strategic competitor to Russia, while Sweden represented a significant area of diplomatic rivalry.
During his 14-year tenure as envoy to the Swedish court, Osterman earned "a state honor" and secured a pathway to a senior role in the Russian government. In 1783, he became head of the Collegium of Foreign Affairs, "the body responsible for Russia’s diplomacy at the time," succeeding Nikita Panin, who had also served previously as ambassador to Sweden.
Osterman maintained his leadership of foreign affairs throughout the remainder of Catherine’s reign. Following her rule, Emperor Paul I appointed him chancellor in 1796, a position he resigned from the following year.
The unveiling ceremony followed earlier events organized this year by the Foreign Ministry to celebrate "the 300th anniversary of his birth."
Ivan Osterman was the son of Heinrich Ostermann, a Westphalian native who joined Russia’s diplomatic service under Tsar Peter the Great, later adopted the name Andrey, and eventually rose to the position of minister of foreign affairs.
Osterman embarked on his diplomatic career in the late 1750s after the family overcame his father’s political setbacks. In his thirties, he spent several years stationed at Russia’s embassy in Paris before being named ambassador to Sweden. At that time, France was a key strategic competitor to Russia, while Sweden represented a significant area of diplomatic rivalry.
During his 14-year tenure as envoy to the Swedish court, Osterman earned "a state honor" and secured a pathway to a senior role in the Russian government. In 1783, he became head of the Collegium of Foreign Affairs, "the body responsible for Russia’s diplomacy at the time," succeeding Nikita Panin, who had also served previously as ambassador to Sweden.
Osterman maintained his leadership of foreign affairs throughout the remainder of Catherine’s reign. Following her rule, Emperor Paul I appointed him chancellor in 1796, a position he resigned from the following year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment