Georgette And The Jellyfish A Heartwarming Children's Adventure With French Twists







Leigh Rauseo's delightful new children's book, Georgette and the Jellyfish: Adventures in Juan-les-Pin, invites young readers to dive into a world of fun, language, and unexpected adventures. Perfect for children ages 8-11, this vibrant story takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the sunny beaches and beautiful streets of the French Riviera.

A Journey to the Mediterranean

Georgette, the book's courageous protagonist, is on a mission to make the most of her summer break by exploring the Mediterranean Sea. When she arrives in Juan-les-Pins, she is thrilled to swim in the crystal-clear waters, but things take an unexpected turn when she encounters a jellyfish! With a few humorous twists and turns, Georgette learns valuable lessons about overcoming fears and cherishing time spent with her loved ones along the way.

This beautifully illustrated book not only captures the essence of summer on the French coast but also introduces young readers to French language and culture. Throughout the story, French phrases are seamlessly integrated, with translations provided to help children learn while they read.

A Story of Adventure, Courage, and Learning

"Georgette and the Jellyfish" offers more than just an entertaining adventure. It teaches readers about overcoming their fears, the power of courage, and the beauty of trying new things, even when they seem scary at first. Georgette's journey is full of French words and phrases that bring the Mediterranean landscape to life, making it a unique blend of education and fun. The book also includes a recipe for a tasty treat that helps Georgette face her fears, rounding out a delightful reading experience that's both playful and educational.







About the Author

Leigh Rauseo is a National Board Certified French teacher, wife, and mother who has been teaching Middle and High School French for over 20 years. Her love for storytelling, French culture, and creating fun experiences for children shines through in her writing. Inspired by her travels and the experiences of her own family, Georgette and the Jellyfish is Leigh's second book, following the success of Georgette Has A Cold, Adventures in Avignon.

Leigh's books are based on real-life experiences, with a few charming French twists, making them relatable and enjoyable for young readers. She currently lives with her family, where they continue to travel and explore new cultures together.

Book Details:

Title: Georgette and the Jellyfish: Adventures in Juan-les-Pins

Author: Leigh Rauseo

ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-89228-800-2

ISBN (eBook): 979-8-89228-801-9

Release Date: 2025

Available at: amazon

Conclusion

With Georgette and the Jellyfish, children are introduced to the enchanting world of the FrenchRiviera and encouraged to embrace new experiences with courage. Leigh Rauseo's storytelling brings the Mediterranean to life, offering young readers a beautiful blend of language, adventure, and fun!

