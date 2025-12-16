UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On National Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have wished the King of Bahrain on the occasion of the country's National Day on Tuesday, December 16.

"Congratulations to my brother King Hamad bin Isa and the people of Bahrain on their country's National Day. On this special occasion, we celebrate the enduring bonds of friendship between the UAE and Bahrain and look forward to strengthening our ties to promote ongoing progress and prosperity for our nations, our peoples, and the region," Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed, on his part, said, "We extend our congratulations to our brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the celebration of their glorious National Day. We pray to God to perpetuate security, safety, and prosperity for Bahrain, and to grant its people continued progress and prosperity.

"Bahrain will always remain the heart and the eye - an enduring affection and a shared destiny, God willing."

The UAE is joining the Kingdom of Bahrain in celebrating its National Day, underscoring the close fraternal bonds and strategic partnership between the two countries and their peoples. The UAE is hosting a series of special events and shows, reflecting the leadership's and people's shared celebration with Bahrain.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, confirmed that all ministries, government departments, and public institutions will be closed on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The announcement formalised the observance of National Day and the Accession Day of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and applies to all government agencies, public authorities, and institutions across the Kingdom.