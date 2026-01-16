Wanted Liquor Smuggler With Bounty Of Rs 50,000 Arrested In Rajasthan's Sanchore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 16 (IANS) In a major breakthrough towards the Rajasthan government's resolve of a crime-free state, the state police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested Prakash Jani alias Pappu alias Dakuda, a notorious liquor smuggler carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

The arrest was made in Sanchore in Jalore district following a dramatic chase that lasted nearly two kilometres.

Acting under the directions of Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh MN, the AGTF laid a carefully planned trap after receiving precise intelligence inputs.

The operation marks another significant success in exposing and dismantling organised liquor-smuggling networks operating across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

According to ADG Dinesh MN, AGTF Constables Sunil and Sumer Singh received credible information that the long-absconding accused had come to Jodhpur to meet his family and was returning to his native village in Chitalwana, Jalore.

After verification, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanchand Yadav and Assistant SP Narottam Lal Verma, and led by Deputy SP Phoolchand Tailor and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Jakhar.

As the team tracked the accused's movements, Prakash Jani repeatedly changed locations in an attempt to evade arrest.

Near Sanchore, the accused sensed police presence and attempted to flee.

A filmy-style chase and hide-and-seek ensued between the AGTF team and the smuggler for nearly 1.5 to 2 kilometres.

The team finally surrounded and apprehended the accused near the Char Rasta intersection on Raniwara Road in Sanchore.

Prakash Jani is considered a major operative in inter-state liquor and narcotics smuggling networks.

In March 2022, Sanchore police had recovered 405 cartons of illegal Haryana-made liquor from an abandoned petrol tanker, in which Jani was the prime accused. He had been absconding since then.

More than half-a-dozen serious cases under the NDPS Act and Excise Act are registered against him in Sanchore, Abu Road, Balesar and Gudamalani.

He allegedly smuggled liquor from Haryana and Punjab, supplying it to Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The successful operation was carried out with active roles played by DSP Phoolchand, ASI Rakesh Jakhar and Constable Maganaram, while Constable Surendra Kumar provided crucial technical support.

The precise intelligence gathered by Constables Sunil and Sumer Singh proved decisive in capturing the wanted criminal.

The accused has been handed over to Sanchore Police Station, where intensive questioning is expected to expose a wider smuggling network and its links.