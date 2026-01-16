Closely Watching Situation In Iran, Will Take All Steps For Welfare Of Indians: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India is closely watching the fast-developing situation in Iran and assured that it will take all necessary measures for the welfare of Indians.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that around 9,000 Indian nationals reside in Iran, which include students, people connected to business, professionals, pilgrims and seafarers.

"Given the situation there, we have issued a few advisories, asking Indian nationals to avoid all travel to Iran and Indian nationals who are already resident in Iran, to leave Iran by available means, including by commercial flights. We continue to closely watch the unfolding situation there and will take all necessary steps for the welfare of our people," said Jaiswal.

Protests in Iran were initially triggered by severe economic conditions, including record inflation and currency collapse, and have since spread across the country. Protesters are expressing dissent and calling for significant political and governance-related changes.

On January 5, India advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, owing to the recent developments in the country. Furthermore, it asked Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas to register with the Indian Embassy, if they had not done it already.

When asked about reports claiming that India has exited Chabahar Port project, Jaiswal stated, "On 28 October, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of Treasury had issued a letter outlining the guidance on the conditional sanctions waiver which is valid till 26th April, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."

Last year, the US extended a six-month sanctions waiver for India to continue its operations at the Chabahar port, effective from October 29.

In 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year agreement to develop the Shahid Beheshti terminal. However, the US Secretary of State revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29.

The revocation rendered those operating the Chabahar Port or engaged in other activities attracting US sanctions. However, India continues to develop and operate the terminal at least till April without facing punitive sanctions from Washington. The port is crucial for India's access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, allowing it to bypass Pakistan for trade and connectivity.