SAMACH Announces The Global Launch Of High-Performance STR-W-R Series Metal Sanding Machines To Redefine Industrial Finishing Standards

QINGDAO, CHINA - December 15, 2025 - SAMACH (Qingdao Samac International Trading Co., Ltd.), a premier manufacturer and exporter of industrial processing equipment, today proudly announced the international rollout of its advanced Metal Sanding Machine lineup, specifically the heavy-duty STR-W-r Series. This strategic launch addresses the critical growing demand in the global metal fabrication sector for automated, high-precision deburring and surface finishing solutions capable of handling the rigors of modern laser and plasma cutting outputs.

As the metalworking industry continues to shift towards high-speed automation, the bottleneck in production lines has increasingly moved from cutting to finishing. While fiber laser cutters can produce parts at unprecedented speeds, the resulting oxide layers, slag, and sharp burrs often require labor-intensive manual grinding. SAMACH's new generation of metal sanding technology is designed to eliminate this bottleneck, offering a seamless transition from raw cut parts to paint-ready products.

Revolutionizing Post-Cutting Processes

The spotlight of this release falls on the STR-W-r Series, including the flagship models ST100R-W-r and ST130R-W-r. These machines are engineered specifically to process medium-to-thick metal plates that have undergone oxy-fuel, plasma, or high-power laser cutting.

"The launch of our enhanced Metal Sanding Machine series represents a pivotal moment for SAMACH and our clients," said Susan, Sales Director at SAMACH. "For years, fabricators have struggled with the inconsistency of manual deburring. Our new STR-W-r machines provide a 'set-it-and-forget-it' solution. whether you are dealing with heavy slag from a plasma cut or requiring a soft edge rounding for aerospace components, this machine delivers a uniform finish every single time. It is not just about making metal shiny; it is about ensuring the safety of workers handling the parts and guaranteeing the adhesion of subsequent powder coatings."

Technical Excellence and Robust Design

The STR-W-r Series distinguishes itself from competitors through its "Contact Roller plus Brush Roller" configuration, a hybrid approach that maximizes versatility.

1. Heavy-Duty De-Slagging: The machine utilizes a powerful wide abrasive belt head (Contact Roller) at the entry point. With a linear speed of 3-16m/s and motor power up to 22kw (on the ST130R-W-r model), this stage aggressively removes vertical burrs and heavy slag remaining on the surface of carbon steel, stainless steel, or aluminum parts.

2. Precision Edge Rounding: Following the initial sanding, the workpiece passes under a bank of planetary brush rollers. The ST130R-W-r model boasts eight individual brush rollers, while the ST100R-W-r utilizes six. These brushes rotate at high speeds (876r/min) while simultaneously revolving around the workpiece. This dual-action ensures that edges are rounded from all angles-leading, trailing, and sides-creating a smooth, safe radius that is essential for industries like medical device manufacturing and kitchenware.

3. Superior Hold-Down Technology: One of the most significant challenges in metal sanding is securing small parts. SAMACH has integrated a high-performance 15kw vacuum suction motor into the workbench. This advanced vacuum table ensures that even small, lightweight, or non-ferrous parts remain immovable during the high-friction sanding process, eliminating the "kickback" hazard associated with older machinery.

Key Specifications at a Glance

SAMACH has released the following technical data for the new Metal Sanding Machine series to highlight its industrial capability:



Processing Width: Available in 1000mm (ST100R) and 1300mm (ST130R) to accommodate standard sheet sizes.

Material Thickness: Capable of processing materials ranging from ultra-thin 0.5mm sheets to heavy 100mm plates.

Total Power: The ST130R-W-r operates with a massive total motor power of 60.35kw, ensuring no torque loss during heavy grinding.

Automation: Features a variable conveying speed of 0.5-5m/min, allowing operators to adjust throughput based on the severity of the burrs. Durability: Built with a heavy frame structure, the machine weighs over 5,000kg, minimizing vibration to ensure a chatter-free finish.

Bridging the Gap Between Wood and Metal

While SAMACH built its initial reputation as a titan in the woodworking machinery sector-providing top-tier edge banding and drilling machines-the company's expansion into metal processing is a natural evolution of its engineering expertise. The principles of precision calibration, material handling, and abrasive technology are shared across industries.

"We took the high-precision standards required for fine furniture making and applied them to steel," explained the SAMACH Chief Engineer. "A Metal Sanding Machine must be rugged, but it must also be precise. If you apply too much pressure, you change the part tolerance; too little, and you fail to remove the oxide layer. Our intelligent control systems allow operators to dial in the exact pressure required, ensuring the integrity of the metal part is maintained."

Meeting Global Safety and Environmental Standards

Beyond efficiency, the new series addresses critical environmental and safety concerns. Manual grinding generates significant airborne metal dust, which poses severe respiratory risks to workers. The SAMACH Metal Sanding Machine is designed to work in conjunction with industrial dust collection systems, containing particulates within the enclosed cabin.

Furthermore, by automating the edge-rounding process, manufacturers drastically reduce workplace injuries related to cuts and lacerations caused by handling sharp, raw metal edges. This focus on safety makes the STR-W-r series an attractive investment for ISO-certified facilities in Europe and North America.

Availability and Support

The new STR-W-r Series is available for order immediately. SAMACH serves a global clientele, with logistics capabilities to ship to the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa. The company prides itself on comprehensive after-sales support, offering remote troubleshooting, parts replacement, and installation guidance via WhatsApp and video conferencing.

For customers unsure of which configuration suits their production line, SAMACH offers a consultation service. Clients can send samples of their metal parts to the Qingdao facility, where SAMACH engineers will test-process the materials and provide a video report and finished sample to demonstrate the machine's capabilities.

To view the full catalog, detailed technical diagrams, and video demonstrations of the Metal Sanding Machine in action, please visit the official product page at:

About SAMACH

SAMACH (Qingdao Samac International Trading Co., Ltd.) is a leading machinery solution provider based in Qingdao, China. With a diverse portfolio ranging from woodworking machinery (Edge Banders, CNC Routers) to metal processing equipment (Laser Cutters, Press Brakes, Metal Sanding Machines), SAMACH is dedicated to empowering manufacturers with tools that boost productivity and quality. Committed to the philosophy of "Professionalism, Quality, and Service," SAMACH continues to innovate, helping clients worldwide build better products.