Ukraine Transports 162M Tonnes Of Cargo Via Maritime Corridor, Including Nearly 100M Tonnes Of Grain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this on Facebook.

According to him, despite constant strikes on port, energy, and railway infrastructure, Ukraine continues its maritime exports and maintains its contribution to global food security.

The Ukrainian maritime corridor operates under conditions of constant military threat. Nevertheless, since the start of its operation, more than 162 million tonnes of cargo have been processed, including over 98 million tonnes of grain. Nearly 7,000 vessels have transited the corridor.

"Supplies of Ukrainian grain, oil, corn, and barley reach 55 countries worldwide. For many of them, especially in North Africa, this is the only economically viable delivery route," Kuleba said.

Ukraine already exported 12.4 mln tonnes of grain this season

Work to strengthen the security of seaports continues on a daily basis. The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), in close cooperation with the military, law enforcement agencies, and businesses, is implementing additional measures to protect infrastructure and ensure the safe passage of vessels.

The safety of port workers is also a key focus. Efforts are underway to expand the network of shelters at ports, Kuleba added.

Special attention is being paid to energy resilience.

"Backup power sources are being introduced, cogeneration units are being installed, and critical infrastructure is being modernized. Ports are adapting to operate under energy constraints and combined attacks, all to ensure the continuity of export operations," Kuleba said.

As reported, the Ukrainian maritime corridor began operating on August 16, 2023. This temporary sea route was organized after Russia started blocking the passage of vessels through the then-operational "grain corridor." Unlike the "grain corridor," this route allows the transportation not only of agricultural products.