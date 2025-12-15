Managed Print Services Market To Surpass USD 106.43 Billion By 2033, Owing To Cost Optimization And Secure Document Management Demand Report By SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Managed Print Services Market size was valued at USD 49.61 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 106.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.85% during 2026-2033.

Managed Print Services Businesses looking for cost reduction, improved operational effectiveness, and secure document management are driving market expansion. Streamlined workflows and remote monitoring are made possible by the growing use of cloud-based solutions, AI-driven analytics, and IoT-enabled printers.









Rising Demand for Cost Optimization and Operational Efficiency in Enterprises to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Businesses are concentrating more on cutting costs associated with printing, such as electricity, maintenance, and consumables. Organizations may monitor and improve print workflows, simplify document management, and save overall operating costs using Managed Print Services (MPS). Efficiency is increased by better control over document security and fleet management made possible by the integration of MPS with IT infrastructure. Scalability and remote monitoring are further supported by the increasing use of cloud-based MPS solutions. All of these elements work together to encourage companies to spend money on MPS solutions in order to save money and improve operational efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Channel

The printers and copiers manufacturers segment dominated the market and represented the largest share of market revenue, reaching 53.3% in 2025 due to the increasing risks associated with data breaches and cyber threats. Independent software vendors segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period as organizations have varied print management needs influenced by their size, industry, and operational processes.

By Deployment

In 2025, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest revenue market share due to the high demand for organizations with heightened data protection requirements such as those in healthcare, finance and legal sectors, who opt for on-premises solutions to maintain tighter control over sensitive data. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to have highest CAGR for entire forecast period. Cost-effectiveness and flexibility are some of the key attributes that scope factors driving cloud-based deployments.

By End-Use

The BFSI sector accounted for the highest revenue share in 2025 as it is a highly regulated industry that handles sensitive and confidential data. The retail and consumer goods segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By minimizing non-essential print volumes, and optimizing device use while automating supply replenishment, MPS make the print operations much simpler.

By Organization Size

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025. Large organizations typically operate across multiple locations, departments, and business units, leading to fragmented and inefficient print management. SMEs segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. MPS providers manage the print infrastructure, including monitoring, maintenance, and supply replenishment.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the MPS market. In North America, MPS providers use sophisticated printing technologies along with cloud computing to provide print management services that are efficient, secure and scalable. With IoT-enabled printers and clever real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance is possible which decreases downtime and improves operational efficiency significantly. Cloud-based MPS solutions also help travel and accessibility, in this way organizations can easily manage their print environments at different locations.

Asia Pacific MPS market is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising tendency for MPS solutions majorly attributable to the speedy economic development and industrialization in this region.

