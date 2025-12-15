403
Big Gains For Futures
Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, supported by higher precious metal prices, while investors awaited domestic inflation print due later in the day.
The TSX removed 133.34 points to close Friday at 31,527.39.
The Canadian dollar sifted off 0.04 cents to 72.59 cents U.S.
December futures were up 0.6% Monday.
Among corporate updates, Australia's Fortescue said it would buy the remaining 64% of Alta Copper in a deal valued at $139 million.
Chinese metals miner and processor CMOC Group said its unit CMOC Ltd plans to buy Leagold LatAm Holdings B.V. and Luna Gold Corp from Equinox Gold Corp for a combined $1.015 billion.
It's a busy day on the economic beat, with manufacturing figures down 1.0% for October, driven by lower sales in the chemical, wood product and transportation equipment subsectors.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% year over year in November, matching the increase from October. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in November.
Housing starts climbed to 254,100 in November, compared to 232,200 in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
MLS stats for November from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed the number of home sales declined 0.6% on a month-over-month basis in November 2025, still well above April levels but mostly unchanged since July.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchanged slid 3.03 points Friday to 954.61.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures rose Monday following a mixed week on Wall Street amid a big rotation out of tech and into parts of the market trading at lower valuations. Traders also braced for a slew of U.S. economic data reports ahead this week.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials catapulted 223 points, or 0.5%, to 49,083.
Futures for the S&P 500 acquired 31.25 points, or 0.3%, to 6,921.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ gained 126.5 points, or 0.5%, to 25,595.
Those moves come after the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite fell last week, as Oracle and Broadcom led a rotation away from artificial intelligence.
The S&P 500 lost 0.6% last week, while the NASDAQ shed 1.7%. The Dow, which is less exposed to tech and AI than the other two benchmarks, rose 1.1%.
Oracle plunged 12.7% for the week, while Broadcom shed more than 7%. The S&P 500 tech sector dropped 2.3%.
Broadcom tried to regain some of the losses suffered last week, climbing 0.7% in the premarket Monday.
Economic data reports could set the tone for the market in the week ahead.
November non-farm payrolls figures are set for release Tuesday, along with October retail sales figures. These reports were delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown that took place in the fall.
The November consumer price index is due out on Thursday.
Overseas, the Nikkei 225 in Japan folded 1.3% Monday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index let go of 1.3%.
Oil prices erased 0.24 cents to $57.20
Gold prices brightened $49.50 to $4,377.80.
