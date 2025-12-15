A. R. Rahman On Collaboration With Michael Bay: When Different Worlds Of Cinema Come Together, It Opens Up Space For Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, who is set to join forces with the superstar director Michael Bay, has said that the fusion of different worlds of cinema opens up a beautiful space for music.

Michael Bay is entering the Indian film industry with his new creative collaboration with Bhanushali Studios Limited. The project will feature music by Rahman. Michael Bay is known for 'Armageddon', 'The Transformers' franchise, 'A Quiet Place' franchise and others.

He has redefined the modern blockbuster and elevated action filmmaking into its own art form. This marks Michael Bay's first-ever creative partnership with an Indian film and an Indian Studio, Bhanushali Studios, a moment he shared with the world through his social media.

Talking about the collaboration, A.R. Rahman said in a statement,“When different worlds of cinema come together, it opens up a beautiful space for music. For me, composing is about finding the film's soul and giving the score its own unique personality, a voice for the unsaid. I try to let the music carry the emotion”.

This adrenaline-charged project will be directed by Anthony D'Souza.

Michael Bay said,“It will be an exciting chance to mix Hollywood's action style with the heart and emotion of Indian storytelling. Working with Rahman, Vinod, and Tony is a chance to create a new kind of cinematic experience-one with power, rhythm, and incredible visuals. Tony's vision, especially how he handles scale and emotion in his movies, will make this collaboration really fulfilling”.

Vinod Bhanushali, Chairman & Managing Director of Bhanushali Studios Limited, shared,“Cinema is global, stories are universal, and collaborations like these remind us that scale has no borders. To create a film where Michael Bay's kinetic mastery meets the poetic musical universe of A.R. Rahman is nothing short of a dream forged in ambition. As our team comes together across continents, we are hopeful that an Indian story can find its voice on a truly global stage.”

The film is currently in its initial stage, more updates will follow as the project moves ahead.