403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Frankfurt Customs Seize Over 11,000 Diamonds from Passenger
(MENAFN) Customs authorities at Frankfurt am Main Airport intercepted 11,276 undeclared diamonds from a traveler arriving from Angola, according to a statement released on Friday by the German customs service.
The 53-year-old individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained after he failed to declare the shipment of uncut diamonds. He also did not possess the required documentation for transporting such valuable stones.
The German customs service reported that the diamonds were found during a standard aviation security inspection.
“The man traveling from Angola had concealed the diamonds in a false bottom of his carry-on luggage, in two bags,” officials confirmed.
The exact value of the diamonds has not yet been determined and will be assessed after an expert appraisal, the customs authority stated.
“He will now have to answer for violations of foreign trade legislation,” the agency added. “In addition, he is accused of evading import duties on the smuggled uncut diamonds.”
Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the matter is still underway.
The 53-year-old individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, was detained after he failed to declare the shipment of uncut diamonds. He also did not possess the required documentation for transporting such valuable stones.
The German customs service reported that the diamonds were found during a standard aviation security inspection.
“The man traveling from Angola had concealed the diamonds in a false bottom of his carry-on luggage, in two bags,” officials confirmed.
The exact value of the diamonds has not yet been determined and will be assessed after an expert appraisal, the customs authority stated.
“He will now have to answer for violations of foreign trade legislation,” the agency added. “In addition, he is accused of evading import duties on the smuggled uncut diamonds.”
Authorities confirmed that an investigation into the matter is still underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment