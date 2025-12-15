403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Most Belgians reject EU plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that about two-thirds of Belgians are against an EU proposal to use frozen Russian assets to provide a loan to Ukraine.
According to reports, 67% of respondents said the Belgian government should not approve releasing the assets, aligning with Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s stance. The survey, conducted jointly by major Belgian media outlets, also found that 22% of Belgians support the plan, while 11% are indifferent.
Much of the opposition appears driven by concerns over potential systemic risks for Belgium.
Legal questions have also been raised, as a significant portion of the contested assets is held at Euroclear in Brussels, the country’s capital and the EU’s de facto administrative hub.
Russia’s Central Bank has labeled the EU plan illegal and warned it may take measures to safeguard its interests. Last Friday, EU member states decided to "indefinitely immobilize" Russian assets, with a Brussels summit scheduled later this week to determine whether to allocate the funds to Ukraine.
According to reports, 67% of respondents said the Belgian government should not approve releasing the assets, aligning with Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s stance. The survey, conducted jointly by major Belgian media outlets, also found that 22% of Belgians support the plan, while 11% are indifferent.
Much of the opposition appears driven by concerns over potential systemic risks for Belgium.
Legal questions have also been raised, as a significant portion of the contested assets is held at Euroclear in Brussels, the country’s capital and the EU’s de facto administrative hub.
Russia’s Central Bank has labeled the EU plan illegal and warned it may take measures to safeguard its interests. Last Friday, EU member states decided to "indefinitely immobilize" Russian assets, with a Brussels summit scheduled later this week to determine whether to allocate the funds to Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment