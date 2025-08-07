Orient Insurance Posts Dh503 Million Profit In H1 2025

Orient Insurance, a leading UAE insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025.

Insurance revenue stood at Dh4.47 billion, up by 24 per cent from Dh3.60 billion in H1 2024. Net profit after tax rose 21 per cent to Dh503 million.

The company's total equity stood at Dh5.66 billion, a 21 per cent increase from Dh4.66 billion in H1 2024. Total assets hit Dh16.90 billion, up by 16 per cent from Dh14.63 billion in H1 2024. Total investments including bank balances were Dh10.42 billion, a 24 per cent increase from Dh8.41 billion in H1 2024

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said:“Our H1 2025 results underscore Orient Insurance's strong momentum and strategic agility. The impressive growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of our sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management. This robust performance not only reinforces our leadership position in the market but also provides us with the financial strength to pursue future growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”