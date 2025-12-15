Syria Marks First Anniversary Of Assad's Fall Amid Celebrations And Rising Challenges

Syrians on Monday, December 8, commemorated the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall with celebrations in Damascus' Umayyad Square. The government announced that military parades would also take place in other major cities.

Acting President Ahmad Shara, formerly a commander under Al-Qaeda and now Syria's leader, attended the ceremony at the Umayyad Mosque. He unveiled a gift from Saudi Arabia, a piece of the Kaaba's cloth, and addressed the crowd from the pulpit in military uniform, emphasizing Syria's unity and pledging to build a“just and strong” nation.

Assad's regime collapsed a year ago after Turkish-backed rebels captured Aleppo on 1 december 2024. Eight days later, Shara's forces seized control over most of Syria, ending Assad's 24-year rule despite his alliances with Russia and Iran.

Since taking power, Shara has implemented significant foreign policy shifts, establishing relations with the United States and Gulf Arab states while distancing Syria from Iran and Russia. Some Western sanctions have been lifted, signaling Syria's tentative reintegration into international diplomacy.

Despite these achievements, sporadic sectarian violence has claimed hundreds of lives and caused new waves of displacement, increasing mistrust among minority communities. Shara continues efforts to consolidate control over all Syrian territories under Damascus.

In northeastern Syria, the Kurdish autonomous administration, citing rising activity by“terrorist cells,” banned public gatherings but still congratulated Syrians on the anniversary. Meanwhile, Turkey, a long-time supporter of Shara's government and opponent of Assad, issued a statement praising Syria's pragmatic foreign policy and ongoing efforts to restore its global standing.

Observers note that while Shara's government has gained international recognition, it faces persistent challenges, including internal security, humanitarian crises, and rebuilding trust among the country's diverse ethnic and religious communities. Turkey has reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria's stability, reconstruction, and citizens' welfare during this transitional period.

