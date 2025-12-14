Bitget Captures 73% Market Share As Ondo Tokenized Stock Tokens Top $88M

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), recorded more than $88 million in trading volume for Ondo tokenized stocks within the first week of December, capturing approximately 73% of the total market share during the period. The milestone highlights accelerating demand for on-chain access to traditional financial markets and positions Bitget as leading venue where this activity is taking place.

The surge follows a series of strategic upgrades to Bitget's onchain infrastructure. In November, Bitget completed the migration of its tokenized stock tokens to BNB Smart Chain (BSC), improving transaction efficiency, scalability, and accessibility for global users. Earlier, in September, Bitget Onchain surpassed $113 million in daily trading volume, signaling a growing appetite for seamless, onchain exposure to diversified asset classes. Together, these developments laid the groundwork for the strong uptake seen in Ondo products.

Ondo tokenized stocks allow users to gain blockchain-native exposure to traditional equities while benefiting from crypto-grade liquidity, faster settlement, and round-the-clock accessibility. The strong concentration of trading activity on Bitget reflects user preference for platforms that combine deep liquidity, robust execution, and simplified on-chain access under a single account framework.

“The momentum behind tokenized stocks shows that traders want global markets without the traditional barriers,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“Seeing the majority of this activity happen on Bitget tells us that users are choosing platforms that make this transition simple and reliable.”

The performance also reinforces Bitget's broader Universal Exchange vision, which brings crypto, tokenized equities, and other real-world assets together under one ecosystem. As tokenization continues to expand access to traditional finance, early adoption patterns suggest that traders are not only experimenting with these are also products but actively integrating them into their strategies. Bitget's early leadership in Ondo trading signals where this segment is heading. As more capital flows onchain, the role of exchanges capable of supporting both digital and traditional assets at scale is becoming increasingly clear.

