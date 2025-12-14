Drones Attack Moscow Region, Explosions Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Telegram channel Astra.

OSINT analysts from Astra geolocated the footage, which was filmed on Sadova Street in the town of Kashira near the municipal park.

Local authorities have not reported repelling a UAV attack, while Russia's Ministry of Defense said that two drones had been shot down over Moscow region between 16:00 and 20:00 local time.

Drones attack severalfacilities in Russia

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Moscow came under a massive drone attack on the night of December 11, leading to the cancellation and delay of nearly 200 domestic and international flights in the Russian capital.