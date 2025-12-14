Drones Attack Moscow Region, Explosions Reported
OSINT analysts from Astra geolocated the footage, which was filmed on Sadova Street in the town of Kashira near the municipal park.
Local authorities have not reported repelling a UAV attack, while Russia's Ministry of Defense said that two drones had been shot down over Moscow region between 16:00 and 20:00 local time.Read also: Drones attack several oil facilities in Russia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Moscow came under a massive drone attack on the night of December 11, leading to the cancellation and delay of nearly 200 domestic and international flights in the Russian capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment