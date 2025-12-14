UAE Rent Hike: How Often Can Sharjah Landlords Increase Lease?

Question: I am a Sharjah resident and have been living in the same apartment for over 10 years. The landlord has been increasing rent for the past two years. According to my knowledge, a landlord cannot raise rents for three years for new tenants, or once they hike the rent. Despite my efforts to convince the landlord, he sent me a revised tenancy contract, raising rent by 10 per cent. Is it legal, and what legal actions can I take against the landlord? Please guide.

Answer: In accordance with the law, since the apartment is located in Sharjah, the provision of the Sharjah rent law shall apply.

In the emirate of Sharjah, landlords may not increase the rent until three years are completed since the start of the rent agreement, unless both parties mutually agree to a change. If a tenant agrees to a rent increase during this three-year period, the landlord cannot raise the rent again for an additional two years. This is in accordance with Article 16 of Law No. 5 of 2024 regarding Real Estate Leasing in the Emirate of Sharjah.

“1. The landlord may not increase the agreed rent value before the expiry of 3 years from the date of the start of the rental relationship unless the parties to the lease agreement agree otherwise. If the tenant agrees to increase the rent value before the expiry of 3 years, the landlord may not increase it again until two years have passed from the date of the increase.

2. The increase in the rent value after the expiry of the periods referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall be at the value of the fair rent, and the executive regulations of this law shall determine the controls for the fair rent and how to calculate it.

3. The Council (Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah) may, by a decision thereof, amend the periods specified in Clause 1 of this Article.”

Based on the aforementioned provision of law, your landlord may not increase the rent until three years from the time of the rent agreement, unless both parties have mutually agreed to a different arrangement. Given that you have been subject to annual increases in rent, you may address this issue with your landlord directly. If necessary, you may escalate this matter to the Sharjah Rental Dispute Center to resolve this matter.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to:... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.