SADAFCO Reinforces Its Commitment To Community Well-Being And Sustainability Through Support For MODON Park Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) announced its partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to inaugurate the new MODON Park in the First Industrial City in Jeddah. This initiative strengthens SADAFCO's role in advancing social responsibility and sustainability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

This milestone follows the memorandum of understanding signed between SADAFCO and MODON to develop green spaces across a 4,700-square-meter area in the First Industrial City in Jeddah. The initiative aims to enhance quality of life, expand green cover, and support environmental sustainability under the“MODON Green” program.

The park provides an engaging recreational and social space for employees and their families within the industrial city. It features football, volleyball, and basketball courts, in addition to a cricket field, a skateboarding area, and a dedicated children's zone. It also includes beverage outlets designed to elevate community well-being, promote healthy lifestyles, and encourage social interaction.

SADAFCO's support for the park reflects a clear commitment to social responsibility and meaningful community impact, central elements of its sustainability strategy. This initiative also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing the company's role in improving quality of life through environmental, educational, and social programs.

“Supporting MODON Park reflects our ongoing journey to create shared value for our communities. This initiative is not just about building spaces, it's about building connections. MODON Park embodies our belief that community well-being and sustainability go hand in hand. It aligns seamlessly with our commitment to Vision 2030 and our Climate Strategy 2035 to promote greener communities.”

The partnership with MODON reinforces SADAFCO's longstanding record in community engagement, employee volunteering, and educational programs. Through these initiatives, SADAFCO underscores its belief that business growth and social responsibility are inseparable, driving a positive impact that reflects the company's values and aligns with national aspirations.