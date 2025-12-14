403
One Water Systems Announces $1000 Holiday Discount On Elite 15 Whole House Water Filtration System Through Jan. 5, 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One Water Systems, a leading provider of advanced whole house water filtration and conditioning solutions, has announced a $1000 Holiday Discount on its highly rated Elite 15 Whole House Water System, valid through January 5, 2026.
Engineered for the specific water challenges of Southern California, the Elite 15 system is designed to remove unwanted contaminants, reduce scale, and improve water clarity throughout the home. This seasonal promotion provides homeowners with a cost-effective opportunity to enhance their water quality during the busiest home and family season of the year.
Key Features of the Elite 15 System:
i. Whole house filtration and conditioning
ii. Reduces scale and chlorine
iii. Improves clarity, taste, and odor
iv. Low-maintenance, long-lasting design
v. Customized for Southern California water conditions
vi. Installed by certified technicians
vii. 15-year warranty
Holiday Offer Details:
i. $1000 OFF Elite 15 Whole House System
ii. Valid through January 5, 2026
iii. Terms and conditions apply
About One Water Systems
Founded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California–based company specializing in whole-home water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco-friendly, maintenance-free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care.
Today, One Water Systems proudly serves thousands of households across San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, helping families enjoy safer, cleaner water while supporting environmental sustainability.
Media Contact
One Water Systems
Phone: 760-994-4795
Email:...
Website:
Local Partner
MyCommunity (MYCT)
Phone: 1-877-I-Go-MYCT
Email:...y
Website:
