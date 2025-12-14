403
The TikTok Awards MENA 2025 Nominees Are Here: New Era. New Icons.
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates 12, December 2025 - TikTok is excited to announce the return of the TikTok Awards MENA, the annual celebration spotlighting the creators, moments, and cultural movements that shaped the region this year. Building on the Awards’ growing momentum, TikTok is elevating this year’s celebration by partnering with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, bringing together two major forces championing creativity and the creator economy.
Taking place on 8 January 2026 during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, the TikTok Awards MENA will honour the standout creators who inspired millions across the region, sparked trends that travelled beyond borders, and shaped a year defined by storytelling, innovation, and cultural influence. This year’s celebration also brings brand partners to the forefront, with the World’s leading beauty brand L’Oreal Paris Middle East joining as the main sponsor, hosting an experiential activation with immersive content creation moments at the red carpet and presenting the Beauty Creator of the Year award. Puck Arabia will present the Food Creator of the Year award, while Bath & Body Works Arabia present the Lifestyle Creator of the Year award.
Throughout 2025, MENA creators continued to drive the cultural conversation globally, sparking viral sounds, leading conversations, and showcasing the diversity and creativity of the region through billions of video views. The 2025 TikTok Awards MENA recognises the creators who shaped the For You feed this year, from trendsetters and educators to entertainers, athletes, and food creators.
Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia said: "We’re proud to celebrate the return of the TikTok Awards in MENA, a moment dedicated to spotlighting the remarkable creativity emerging from our region and the creators who continue to inspire creativity and bring joy to millions every day." She added: "Our partnership with the 1 Billion Summit this year amplifies that celebration, offering an even bigger stage to honour the creators shaping culture across MENA. The 2025 shortlist reflects the talent, diversity, and cultural impact of our community, and we’re excited to recognise their achievements."
The 2025 TikTok Awards MENA nominations will spotlight 66 creators across 11 categories, recognising those who inspired communities, launched impactful trends, and showcased the best of MENA creativity. The year's ceremony will feature exciting performances from some of the region’s favourite artists whose hits sparked major TikTok trends, with the full lineup set to be revealed in the coming days.
Joining them on stage are this year’s hosts, actress Cynthia Samuel and travel enthusiast Sherif Fayed, two of the region’s most celebrated icons known for their unique voices and deep connection with the community.
Every vote matters, it's your chance to vote for your favourite creators!
Public voting is now open and will run until 23 December 2025. Fans across MENA can cast their votes and help determine this year’s winners. Every vote counts and your favourite creator could take home one of this year’s top awards. Without further ado, it's time to introduce this new era and the new icons
