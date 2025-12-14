Congress Calls BJP 'Vote-Stealing Govt' Ahead Of Delhi Mega Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to protect illegal infiltrators in the country through his party's mega rally, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod," scheduled to be held in the national capital later in the day. Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Rahul Gandhi is now making another attempt to save illegal infiltrators. His attempt would weaken the country's democracy. People have rejected his propaganda in the past, and Bihar has punished Congress."

Congress Brands BJP a 'Vote-Stealing Government'

Targeting the government, Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday described the BJP as a "vote-stealing government" and claimed that democracy is being held hostage in the country. Speaking to ANI ahead of his party's rally against SIR at Ramleela Maidan, Lallu said, "The way democracy in the country has been held hostage, undoubtedly, this BJP government of the country is a vote-stealing government. Rahul Gandhi held press conferences in various states and directly brought information about each and every voter and polling booth to the country, the media, and the people. I believe that the BJP today certainly wants to completely dismantle the democratic system and move towards dictatorship."

Campaign Against Alleged Electoral Irregularities

The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Tensions Flare in Lucknow

Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)

