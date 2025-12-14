Congress To Hold Mega Rally In Delhi, Alleges 'Vote Chori' By BJP

Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori', Plans Mega Rally

The Congress is set to hold a mega rally in the national capital on Sunday, alleging "vote chori" and accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of influencing election outcomes. Karnataka Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed said that despite BJP victories in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Haryana, the results did not reflect the people's mandate but institutional bias.

Leaders Accuse BJP, EC of Bias

Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said, "Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, we are holding a rally against vote chori. BJP won elections in Maharashtra, Bihar, and Haryana, but it is not the people's victory. It is the Election Commission's and BJP's victory."

Also, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claimed that vote rigging had become a "continuous process" in the country, calling it unfortunate that questions were now being raised about the independence of constitutional institutions. "This is a continuous process of vote rigging. We are a democratic country, and it is very unfortunate that a question mark has been raised on the Election Commission. The judiciary and the Election Commission are independent bodies... But now it has become the opposite; they will do what the government wants... If the entire country, the entire opposition, is saying that we don't trust the EVMs, then Union Home Minister Amit Shah is saying that Rajiv Gandhi introduced it," he said.

Party Workers Mobilize for Delhi Rally

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju said legislators and party workers from the state had gathered in Delhi to participate in the rally. "MLAs, MLCs, and party workers have come here to participate in the rally on Vote Chori. Our Chief Minister is also expected to join us by the afternoon," Boseraju added.

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

Previous Protest Escalated in Lucknow

This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. On November 27, tensions had flared in Lucknow when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

