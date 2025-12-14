403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck on Sunday the city of Bengkulu in western Sumatra, Indonesia US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 54 km lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where numerous tectonic plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.Earthquake Indonesia Bengkulu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment