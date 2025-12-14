Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia

2025-12-14 03:04:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck on Sunday the city of Bengkulu in western Sumatra, Indonesia US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake's epicenter was at a depth of 54 km lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where numerous tectonic plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

