UAE National MMA Championship 5 kicks off tomorrow at UAE University in Al Ain
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 12 December 2025: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced that preparations for the UAE National MMA Championship 5, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the indoor hall of UAE University in Al Ain, are now complete.
The Federation highlighted strong participation for this edition of the event, with 300 athletes registered from clubs and academies across the UAE.
The two-day event will feature competitions across several age divisions, beginning with Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), and Youth A (16–17 years), before concluding with the adults division for athletes aged 18 and above.
Obaid Al Ketbi, an athlete from ADMA Academy competing in the Youth A division, said:
“The UAE National MMA Championship 5 is a key opportunity for me to assess my progress this season and better prepare for the next. Competing against athletes of varying skill levels allows me to enhance both my technical and physical abilities, while gaining valuable experience in adapting to different styles. The well-organised event and competitive atmosphere push every athlete to elevate their performance and strive for a spot on the national team.”
The UAE National MMA Championship continues to play a vital role in supporting young athletes, expanding the presence of MMA across the community, and preparing national teams for future international events.
