Russia Dismisses German Hybrid Attack Accusations as “Absurd”
(MENAFN) Russia's embassy in Germany forcefully dismissed Berlin's allegations of Moscow's involvement in hybrid warfare operations as baseless and ridiculous in a Friday statement.
Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Martin Giese revealed the ministry had summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Nechayev earlier that day to lodge formal protests over alleged disinformation campaigns and cyber intrusions. Giese cited purported meddling in this year's federal election and an August cyberattack targeting a German flight controller, executed by two distinct hacker collectives allegedly connected to Russian military intelligence agency (GRU).
The embassy countered that the ambassador had "categorically rejected" the "unsubstantiated, unfounded and absurd" accusations of GRU's involvement.
Such charges represent "yet another unfriendly step aimed at inciting anti-Russian sentiment in Germany" and undermining bilateral relations, the statement declared.
The Russian diplomatic mission criticized EU fear-mongering and claims about alleged Russian plans to attack NATO, demanding Berlin "stop whipping up hysteria." Russia "poses no threat to European states," as President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, it said.
The embassy referenced US-brokered peace negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, a recent flashpoint between European NATO members and Moscow.
Russia stands ready to negotiate, provided they "take Russia's security interests into account and contribute to addressing the root causes of the Ukraine conflict," it said.
A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized the numerous "fabrications" circulated by European NATO nations as primarily designed to "complicate" the Ukraine peace process and "prolong the conflict."
"The West is running out of financial, logistical, and military resources for waging a proxy war," he said.
Western leadership is frantically attempting to "escalate the situation and remain on the warpath," by promoting militarization and amplifying an alleged Russian threat in hopes that major conflict will "erase" their political failures, the top diplomat said.
The exchange underscores deepening diplomatic rifts between Moscow and Berlin as tensions over cyber warfare accusations and the Ukraine crisis continue escalating.
