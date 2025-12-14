Military Medical City Hospital Receives JCI Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Military Medical City Hospital has secured Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation under the Continuous Accreditation Model, becoming the first hospital in Qatar to achieve this landmark milestone under the new evaluation standards.

A statement by the Ministry of Defense yesterday reported that this international accreditation is one of the most consequential and foremost accreditations in the global health sector, as it is granted only to institutions that comply with the application of the best medical practices and the provision of effective and safe healthcare for patients.

The JCI Gold Seal of Approval is a globally recognised symbol of excellence in performance and the quality of clinical services.

With this milestone, the hospital becomes the first in the region to earn this accreditation under the 8th Continuous Accreditation Model, a step that reflects its unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, continuous improvement, and delivering patient‐centered care, the statement underlined.

Commander of the Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services and Chairman of the Military Medical City Hospital Steering Committee, Brig. Gen. Dr. (Engineer/Air) Abdulrahman Ali Al Abdulmalik, highlighted that from December 8 to 11, 2025, the hospital underwent a comprehensive field assessment conducted by a panel of JCI experts, during which they reviewed the extent of the hospital's compliance with the accreditation standards across a wide spectrum of aspects.

These aspects, he noted, included international patient safety goals, patient assessment and care, anesthesia and surgical procedures, medication management, patient and family education, quality improvement, infection prevention and control, governance and leadership, facilities management, staff qualifications and training, and information management.

Al Abdulmalik extended his profound gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani for his magnanimous support and persistent follow-up, as well as to all hospital staff for their dedication and integrity. He emphasized that this achievement represents a milestone of pride for the hospital and serves as a national role model in quality and health accreditation.

This Gold Seal of Approval is regarded as a landmark on the global stage and a reference relied upon in evaluating the capabilities of all high-performance health facilities.

Based on the eighth edition, the seal demonstrates the hospital's capability to integrate state-of-the-art international safety standards and quality protocols across all levels of care, from the way staff interact with patients to the upper echelons of administrative leadership.

This achievement reflects a new beginning for the hospital toward further distinction and the continuous elevation of medical services provided to the Qatari community.