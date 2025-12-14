US Congressman Calls For Deeper Indiaus Ties, Civic Engagement

MENAFN - IANS) Detroit, Dec 14 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar made a strong case for closer India–United States ties, expanded immigration pathways, and greater civic participation by Indian Americans.

“A strong India-America relationship is beneficial to both countries,” Thanedar told a gathering of eminent community leaders in his keynote address at the inaugural India Abroad Dialogue in Detroit, the automobile capital of the world, as he underscored the strategic, economic, and people-to-people foundations of the bilateral partnership.

Thanedar, who represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan, praised Indian immigrants for bringing“valuable STEM and entrepreneurial skills, which are critical to strengthening our economy,” and linked that contribution directly to America's technological and economic competitiveness.

He thanked India Abroad for launching a 10-city national dialogue series, adding,“Give yourselves a round of applause.”

A 10-city tour, the India Abroad Dialogue, starting in Detroit, is being held in partnership with the Foundation of India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) and several other community organizations. The next one scheduled in Chicago would be attended by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and top Indian American Dr. Bharat Barai.

Thanedar said events like the dialogue were“critical to building bridges between American policy makers and the Indian-American diaspora, which has often been neglected and is underrepresented in our national political scene.”

He drew parallels between Detroit's resurgence and the Indian American experience, noting that the city had rebounded after declaring bankruptcy 12 years ago.“Detroit has entered a resurgence as a global center for manufacturing and technology, as our city continues to build the cars the world drives,” he said.

Highlighting Michigan's evolving economy, Thanedar pointed to growth in financial services and digital assets, noting that Detroit has become“the largest city in the United States to accept cryptocurrency to pay for city fees and taxes.” He credited immigrants, particularly Indian Americans, for driving this revival.“Every day, you are bringing economic development, jobs, and hope for a better day to every block of this great city,” he said.

Thanedar spoke at length about his own background, saying,“Before I went to Congress, I was a serial entrepreneur for my whole life. I built companies that brought life-saving drugs to market.” That experience, he said, shaped his commitment to immigrant entrepreneurs.“I understand the challenges our immigrant entrepreneurs face because I experienced them myself,” he told the audience.

On foreign policy, Thanedar said India and the United States were“natural partners that share democratic values, and key economic and strategic interests,” citing cooperation in“defense, technology, education, supply-chain resilience, and counterterrorism.” He stressed Michigan's role in the relationship, from the auto sector and EV ecosystem to advanced manufacturing and engineering talent.

The Congressman also addressed emerging technologies, saying innovation in“artificial intelligence and advanced computing to mobility innovation and semiconductors” was moving at an“unbelievably rapid pace.” But he cautioned that the workforce must be prepared so that technology serves“as a job creator rather than a worker replacement.”

Immigration remained a central theme of his remarks.“History has made one thing clear: immigration has greatly benefited America,” Thanedar said, calling India“a fantastic source for remarkable talent in STEM, especially the tech sector.” He acknowledged anxiety within the community, saying Indian Americans were living“in a scary time right now” amid green card backlogs and H-1B uncertainties, and pledged to continue fighting for reform.

Thanedar highlighted concrete economic links, noting that Ford Motor Company had announced plans to invest 32.5 billion rupees in India, and that Apple had expanded iPhone production across multiple Indian factories.“That is a win for Michigan, and it is a win for India,” he said.

He also condemned hate and discrimination, citing increased reports of anti-Hindu violence. Thanedar said he had led an Anti-Hinduphobia Resolution to condemn“anti-Hindu bigotry, hate, and intolerance,” adding,“There is no place for religious hatred in our society.”

Thanedar urged greater civic participation, calling on Indian Americans“to get involved in civic engagement,” including voting and volunteering.“We are a strong, proud community, and when we stand together, we can accomplish anything we set our minds to,” he said.

India and the United States have significantly expanded cooperation over the past two decades, with defense ties, trade, technology partnerships, and diaspora engagement becoming central pillars of the relationship. Indian Americans today number over five million and represent one of the most educated and economically successful immigrant communities in the US.

The India Abroad Dialogue series aims to provide a national platform for policy conversations involving lawmakers, business leaders, and the Indian American community, beginning in Detroit and continuing across major US cities.