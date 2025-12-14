403
Thailand Rejects Ceasefire Claims
(MENAFN) Thailand’s prime minister declared on Saturday that Bangkok would press on with its confrontation against Cambodia, dismissing assertions by US President Donald Trump that he had successfully mediated a truce between the neighboring nations.
Writing on the US-based social networking site Facebook, Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized that the circumstances are "definitely not a roadside accident" and stressed that Thailand has already demonstrated its stance through concrete measures, as reported by a media outlet.
"Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people. I want to make it clear," Anutin stated, underlining the government’s determination to safeguard national territory and citizens.
These remarks followed shortly after Trump announced on Friday that officials from Thailand and Cambodia had consented to pause the renewed clashes and revert to a peace framework he previously helped negotiate.
According to Trump, his "very good conversation" with Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet paved the way for what he described as a significant diplomatic advance.
“They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Despite these claims, tensions appeared unresolved on Saturday, with both countries once again trading accusations of artillery fire and airstrikes along their shared border. Anutin confirmed that Thai forces had carried out operations, though he did not disclose specifics, while Cambodian state-run media alleged that Thai F-16 fighter jets had released bombs inside Cambodian territory.
