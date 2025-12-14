403
Orange Money Group and Visa Announce a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Online Payments in Africa
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CASABLANCA, Morocco, December 12, 2025/ -- Orange Money Group () and Visa announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating online payments and democratizing access to financial services across Africa and the Middle East.
Already successfully deployed in Botswana, Madagascar, and Jordan, where the partnership is renewed, the virtual visa card has been recently launched by Orange Money Côte ’’Ivoire. This launch was a success and perfectly illustrates our shared vision with Visa for a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosyst m.
This partnership marks a new milestone in the shared ambition of the two companies: to provide millions of users with a simple, secure, and internationally recognized payment solution.
Building on the success in these countries, it will be gradually rolled out to new markets such as Guinea, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Directly accessible from the Max it app, the Orange Money Visa virtual card allows users to instantly create a card that can be funded anytime from their Orange Money account, enabling secure online payments on local and international websites. A physical card will also be made available at authorized Orange Money points of sale at a later stage.
Orange Money is proud to partner with Visa, given its global expertise in secure digital payments and its extensive international acceptance net—ork—ensuring Orange Money users enjoy a seamless and trusted payment experience wherever they are.
For Orange Money, this partnership is fully aligned with its mission to promote financial inc—usion—simplifying access to digital services and empowering everyone to participate fully in the digital economy, regardless of their country or device.
Thierry Millet, CEO, Orange Money Group comments:““Thanks to Orange Money, our 45 million customers can make everyday payments at millions of physical retail locations and with online merchants in their country. Whether they are individuals or entrepreneurs, they can now create their virtual Visa card in just a few seconds and make international online payments across the Visa network. This is the first step in this strategic partnership, which will help make Orange Money a widely accepted payment method, from major online platforms to local neighborhood merchan”s.”
Ismahill Diaby, Vice-President, General Manager - Western and Central Francophone & Lusophone Africa, Visa comments
With over 173 million customers and 45 million active accounts across 17 countries in Africa, Orange continues to drive digital and financial transformation across the continent,’supported by Visa’s trusted tec nology.
