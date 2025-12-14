403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experience the magic of the holidays at Dubai Holding Entertainment’s iconic destinations
(MENAFN- Current Global) This holiday season, Dubai Holding Entertainment invites residents and visitors to celebrate across Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, The Green Planet™ Dubai and Wild Wadi Waterpark™, where each destination delivers its own festive atmosphere through sparkling décor, themed shows, cheerful parades and holiday activities for the whole family.
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
From Wednesday, 10 December to Sunday, 11 January, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts will transform into a festive wonderland, complete with shimmering lights, themed décor, and a full lineup of holiday entertainment for guests of all ages.
Until Saturday, 27 December, the park will also light up with fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm. To ring in the New Year, there will be a special fireworks show on Wednesday, 31 December at 9:30pm.
At RIVERLAND™ Dubai, families can look forward to a mix of interactive experiences and lively performances. The Balloon Factory stilt clown and Candy Factory Dance-Along bring the walkways to life, while shows like Gingerbread Groove, Candy Cane Party, and the energetic, acrobatic adventure A Pirate’s Wish keep the festive fun going throughout the day.
Adding a touch of winter wonder, shows like Snow in the Desert and The Nutcrackers blend dance and storytelling to celebrate the season with charm and colour. Guests can also share their holiday wishes for the season at The Wishing Trees, creating a colorful symbol of connection and joy. The festivities culminate with The Magic We Share Parade, a show-stopping musical procession featuring dancers, acrobats, glowing costumes, and a grand appearance by Santa himself.
Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, families can enjoy a variety of festive performances and interactive experiences for the whole family. Glowing with thousands of festive lights, the brand-new 14-meter Christmas tree takes centre stage at the entrance, greeting families with holiday cheer and setting the perfect backdrop for Santa meet-and-greets.
The celebrations continue as families can meet the season’s most iconic figure during the Santa Claus Meet & Greet, while The Village of Wonders Parade brings the park to life with festive performances featuring DreamWorks favorites from Madagascar, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, playful elves and Santa himself in a sparkling finale. Throughout the park, guests can also enjoy animated holiday shows such as King Julien Holiday Stomp, Smurf-mas Storytime and Real Chill Christmas.
Guests can then enjoy even more festive fun with musical moments such as Step in Harmony, blending tap dance and a cappella, All I Want for Christmas, a heartwarming musical love story, and The Elf Who Lost a Wish, a delightful journey of connection and festive cheer. Guests can also laugh along with the mischievous elves of Elf Surprise before joining the dancing reindeers for a joyful finale at Reindeer Road.
At Real Madrid World, world's only experience for Real Madrid fans, families can expect a thrilling festive lineup, bringing football flair and high-energy entertainment to the holiday season. Guests can enjoy an all-new programme of dynamic performances including Ornament Freestyle, the Elf Breakers and Festive Flow, and more.
Families can also meet and click pictures with Santa Freestyle, the coolest Santa in blue. Rounding out the celebrations is the Real Madrid World Spectacular: Christmas Edition, featuring festive costumes, remix soundtracks, and crowd-pleasing acrobatic and freestyle football performances. The festive programme transforms Real Madrid World into a winter celebration powered by rhythm, movement, and team spirit, all while guests explore more than 40 experiences, from Stars Flyer and The Real Challenge to the renowned Bernabéu Experience.
Families can continue the celebrations at T-Rex Glamping, the world’s only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Set within a prehistoric-inspired landscape, the destination offers holiday-themed activities, twinkling lights, and seasonal surprises throughout December.
Guests can enjoy Christmas-inspired treats at the Roaring Dinosaur Café, alongside prehistoric-inspired meals and drinks, while the Splashing Raptor Pool Bar serves festive beverages and bites all day long. Stays start from AED 1,061 per room, with a choice of Signature Jurassic Tents with garden views and BBQ setups, or Premium Tents with private pools and elevated comforts.
Young explorers can search for hidden fossils, visit Lava Watchpoint, or splash in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. As evening falls, families can gather around the fireside for hot chocolate and holiday movies under the stars, creating simple, cosy and festive moments in this unique prehistoric escape.
An added treat awaits from Tuesday, 30 December to Thursday, 1 January, as New Year’s Eve celebrations will feature a lavish dinner at the Roaring Dinosaur Café, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks finale.
The Green Planet™ Dubai
The Green Planet™ Dubai will be filled with festive cheer as the biodome takes on a holiday-inspired atmosphere for the season. Celebrations begin from Saturday, 6 December to Monday, 5 January, with a charming tree-lighting ceremony on 19 December, accompanied by a charming kids’ choir. A real pine tree stands at the heart of the biodome, surrounded by festive décor, a sustainably crafted gingerbread house, themed animal encounters, and creative holiday activities.
Inside JNGL Restaurant, children can take part in joyful cookie-making sessions and step into Santa’s cosy grotto for a memorable meet-and-greet. Little ones can also drop letters into Santa’s Letterbox, where one lucky wish will be selected and granted on Wednesday, 31 December.
Festivities continue after dark with the seasonal edition of Camping in the Rainforest. Overnight stays feature Christmas-inspired holiday décor, marshmallow roasting, behind-the-scenes tours, children’s gifts, and a series of fun seasonal workshops.
On New Year’s Eve, guests can welcome 2026 with a NYE-themed camping experience, a special night tour (with two available slots), and the chance to watch fireworks just outside The Green Planet™ Dubai as midnight approaches, creating a month of unforgettable festive experiences. JNGL restaurant will also offer a special dinner and entertainment to ring in the new year, rounding out a month of unforgettable festive moments.
Wild Wadi Waterpark™
At Wild Wadi Waterpark™, families can dive into festive fun all month long as kids up to the age of 8 enjoy free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. The waterpark will be transformed into a festive wonderland with Christmas-themed decorations and holiday tunes to set the mood.
For a unique holiday experience, guests can look forward to a holly jolly adventure as the Surfing Santa will be the star of the show from Monday, 15 December to Monday, 5 January, as Santa shows off his surfing skills, adding a fun and festive twist to the park’s water activities.
The fun continues with DJ pool parties, festive treats, and special performances throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy festive-themed menu items like Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and more. For an extra special touch, Santa himself will be making surprise appearances on select days to spread holiday cheer!
From lively street performances and Santa meet-and-greets to tree-lighting moments, creative workshops, festive dining and special experiences, Dubai Holding Entertainment’s celebrations bring together a vibrant mix of entertainment and family fun across the city.
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
From Wednesday, 10 December to Sunday, 11 January, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts will transform into a festive wonderland, complete with shimmering lights, themed décor, and a full lineup of holiday entertainment for guests of all ages.
Until Saturday, 27 December, the park will also light up with fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm. To ring in the New Year, there will be a special fireworks show on Wednesday, 31 December at 9:30pm.
At RIVERLAND™ Dubai, families can look forward to a mix of interactive experiences and lively performances. The Balloon Factory stilt clown and Candy Factory Dance-Along bring the walkways to life, while shows like Gingerbread Groove, Candy Cane Party, and the energetic, acrobatic adventure A Pirate’s Wish keep the festive fun going throughout the day.
Adding a touch of winter wonder, shows like Snow in the Desert and The Nutcrackers blend dance and storytelling to celebrate the season with charm and colour. Guests can also share their holiday wishes for the season at The Wishing Trees, creating a colorful symbol of connection and joy. The festivities culminate with The Magic We Share Parade, a show-stopping musical procession featuring dancers, acrobats, glowing costumes, and a grand appearance by Santa himself.
Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, families can enjoy a variety of festive performances and interactive experiences for the whole family. Glowing with thousands of festive lights, the brand-new 14-meter Christmas tree takes centre stage at the entrance, greeting families with holiday cheer and setting the perfect backdrop for Santa meet-and-greets.
The celebrations continue as families can meet the season’s most iconic figure during the Santa Claus Meet & Greet, while The Village of Wonders Parade brings the park to life with festive performances featuring DreamWorks favorites from Madagascar, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, playful elves and Santa himself in a sparkling finale. Throughout the park, guests can also enjoy animated holiday shows such as King Julien Holiday Stomp, Smurf-mas Storytime and Real Chill Christmas.
Guests can then enjoy even more festive fun with musical moments such as Step in Harmony, blending tap dance and a cappella, All I Want for Christmas, a heartwarming musical love story, and The Elf Who Lost a Wish, a delightful journey of connection and festive cheer. Guests can also laugh along with the mischievous elves of Elf Surprise before joining the dancing reindeers for a joyful finale at Reindeer Road.
At Real Madrid World, world's only experience for Real Madrid fans, families can expect a thrilling festive lineup, bringing football flair and high-energy entertainment to the holiday season. Guests can enjoy an all-new programme of dynamic performances including Ornament Freestyle, the Elf Breakers and Festive Flow, and more.
Families can also meet and click pictures with Santa Freestyle, the coolest Santa in blue. Rounding out the celebrations is the Real Madrid World Spectacular: Christmas Edition, featuring festive costumes, remix soundtracks, and crowd-pleasing acrobatic and freestyle football performances. The festive programme transforms Real Madrid World into a winter celebration powered by rhythm, movement, and team spirit, all while guests explore more than 40 experiences, from Stars Flyer and The Real Challenge to the renowned Bernabéu Experience.
Families can continue the celebrations at T-Rex Glamping, the world’s only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Set within a prehistoric-inspired landscape, the destination offers holiday-themed activities, twinkling lights, and seasonal surprises throughout December.
Guests can enjoy Christmas-inspired treats at the Roaring Dinosaur Café, alongside prehistoric-inspired meals and drinks, while the Splashing Raptor Pool Bar serves festive beverages and bites all day long. Stays start from AED 1,061 per room, with a choice of Signature Jurassic Tents with garden views and BBQ setups, or Premium Tents with private pools and elevated comforts.
Young explorers can search for hidden fossils, visit Lava Watchpoint, or splash in the Dinosaur Footprint Pool. As evening falls, families can gather around the fireside for hot chocolate and holiday movies under the stars, creating simple, cosy and festive moments in this unique prehistoric escape.
An added treat awaits from Tuesday, 30 December to Thursday, 1 January, as New Year’s Eve celebrations will feature a lavish dinner at the Roaring Dinosaur Café, live entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks finale.
The Green Planet™ Dubai
The Green Planet™ Dubai will be filled with festive cheer as the biodome takes on a holiday-inspired atmosphere for the season. Celebrations begin from Saturday, 6 December to Monday, 5 January, with a charming tree-lighting ceremony on 19 December, accompanied by a charming kids’ choir. A real pine tree stands at the heart of the biodome, surrounded by festive décor, a sustainably crafted gingerbread house, themed animal encounters, and creative holiday activities.
Inside JNGL Restaurant, children can take part in joyful cookie-making sessions and step into Santa’s cosy grotto for a memorable meet-and-greet. Little ones can also drop letters into Santa’s Letterbox, where one lucky wish will be selected and granted on Wednesday, 31 December.
Festivities continue after dark with the seasonal edition of Camping in the Rainforest. Overnight stays feature Christmas-inspired holiday décor, marshmallow roasting, behind-the-scenes tours, children’s gifts, and a series of fun seasonal workshops.
On New Year’s Eve, guests can welcome 2026 with a NYE-themed camping experience, a special night tour (with two available slots), and the chance to watch fireworks just outside The Green Planet™ Dubai as midnight approaches, creating a month of unforgettable festive experiences. JNGL restaurant will also offer a special dinner and entertainment to ring in the new year, rounding out a month of unforgettable festive moments.
Wild Wadi Waterpark™
At Wild Wadi Waterpark™, families can dive into festive fun all month long as kids up to the age of 8 enjoy free entry when accompanied by a paying adult. The waterpark will be transformed into a festive wonderland with Christmas-themed decorations and holiday tunes to set the mood.
For a unique holiday experience, guests can look forward to a holly jolly adventure as the Surfing Santa will be the star of the show from Monday, 15 December to Monday, 5 January, as Santa shows off his surfing skills, adding a fun and festive twist to the park’s water activities.
The fun continues with DJ pool parties, festive treats, and special performances throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy festive-themed menu items like Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and more. For an extra special touch, Santa himself will be making surprise appearances on select days to spread holiday cheer!
From lively street performances and Santa meet-and-greets to tree-lighting moments, creative workshops, festive dining and special experiences, Dubai Holding Entertainment’s celebrations bring together a vibrant mix of entertainment and family fun across the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment