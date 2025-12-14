403
Casagrand Unveils Debut International Project Casagrand Hermina at Dubai Islands, Valued at AED 420M
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE: December 2025: India’s leading real estate developer, Casagrand, has officially unveiled Casagrand HERMINA, a premium residential development located on the rapidly transforming Dubai Islands.
Valued at AED 420M, Casagrand HERMINA marks Casagrand’s expansion into the Middle East with a project that blends coastal serenity and city living. Inspired by Hermes, the mythological messenger who moved effortlessly between worlds, Casagrand HERMINA is conceived as a place where the calm of the sea meets the dynamism of Dubai, providing residents a lifestyle that balances retreat, tranquility, and connection.
Arun Mn, Founder and Managing Director, Casagrand, said: “At Casagrand, we have spent more than 22 years creating high-quality developments grounded in precision, timely delivery, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Bringing this ethos to the UAE is an important milestone for us, and Casagrand HERMINA encapsulates what we value most, a place where the sea brings calm, the city stays close, and life feels restorative, joyful, and connected.
“Our experience in thoughtful design and meaningful community living shapes every detail, and we’re excited to introduce this approach to one of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. Ultimately, our goal is to continue to be the developer people trust with one of the most important decisions of their life - of buying a home.”
Casagrand HERMINA offers 131 residences ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments, each crafted for privacy, openness, and elevated everyday living. Residences on every floor are thoughtfully spaced to ensure enhanced privacy, quieter corridors, and a boutique sense of exclusivity. With a starting price of AED 1.92M, a 60/40 payment plan, and completion scheduled for Q2 2028, Casagrand HERMINA brings carefully considered living to the heart of the city.
Strategically located within Dubai Islands, a major coastal district backed by government vision and investment, supported by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The area features 21 km of Blue Flag-certified beaches, major infrastructure upgrades including an eight-lane bridge to Downtown Dubai by 2026, and a planned Metro link. With extremely high demand showcased by almost 50% rise in transactions last year, and limited supply of prime waterfront locations as well as future-ready connectivity, Dubai Islands is positioned as one of the emirate’s strongest long-term real estate investment corridors.
Luthfullah K, Director, Dubai, Casagrand, said: “Dubai Islands represents one of our city’s most exciting long-term growth corridors, and it was essential for our first UAE development to be rooted in a location that reflects both our ambition and our values. With Casagrand HERMINA, we wanted to create a community that captures the balance people increasingly seek, spaces that feel calming and restorative, yet remain closely connected to everything Dubai offers. This development is a statement of our commitment to the market and Casagrand HERMINA is only the beginning of what we aim to contribute to the city’s evolving residential landscape.”
Casagrand HERMINA integrates advanced smart technology and eco-conscious design to create a healthier and more efficient living environment with smart home controls, eco-friendly materials, and a locally landscaped podium that naturally helps regulate temperatures.
The development is envisioned as a place where everyday life feels elevated, where wellness, leisure, and community are seamlessly woven into routine. Beyond its impressive range of amenities, from serene swimming pools and spa retreats to vibrant play areas, an immersive sky cinema, and tranquil meditation zones, every space invites you to slow down, connect, and experience a richer way of living while staying connected to the city. Fully furnished layouts, walk-in closets, and entry foyers in all units further enhance the sense of comfort and everyday ease.
Designed by the Casagrand in-house architectural team who have the experience of curating homes for more than 55,000 families, Casagrand HERMINA stands at the crossroads of tradition and transformation, where the vibrancy of the city meets the serenity of the shore. Each space was thoughtfully shaped to carry meaning for every family that buys a home at Casagrand HERMINA. From rooftop views to wellness zones, the Casagrand team were committed to creating a lifestyle that makes coming home feel restorative.
Casagrand remains deeply committed to long-term growth in the UAE and is currently exploring land parcels across major masterplans and emerging communities, with plans to develop over 6 million sq. ft. of premium residential and mixed-use spaces in the next three years. Casagrand HERMINA marks the first milestone in this strategy in one of the most prime waterfront addresses of Dubai, showcasing Casagrand’s design intelligence, build quality, and modern approach to lifestyle-driven living.
