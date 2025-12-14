Elan Group Introduces 'Elan The Statement', A New Ultra-Luxury Residential Landmark In Gurgaon

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 13, 2025 3:50 am - Introducing the most awaited new launch Elan The Statement in Sector 49 Gurgaon, crafted for those who desire spacious luxury.

Gurgaon, India:

Elan Group has expanded its luxury residential portfolio with the launch of Elan The Statement, an ultra-luxury housing project located in Sector 49 on Sohna Road, Gurgaon. The project is RERA approved and has been conceived to offer a sophisticated lifestyle experience defined by privacy, space, and contemporary design.

The development spans 6.5 acres and has been designed by globally acclaimed architectural firm Benoy, bringing international design sensibilities to one of Gurgaon's most premium residential corridors. Elan The Statement features five elegantly designed towers rising up to G+38 floors, with a two-residences-per-core layout that ensures exclusivity and reduced density.

Elan The Statement offers only large-format 4 BHK residences, with carpet areas starting from 4,300 sq. ft. The homes are planned to provide expansive living areas, abundant natural light, and high-quality specifications suited for luxury living.

A defining aspect of the project is its focus on open living. Nearly 80 percent of the total area is dedicated to landscaped greens and open spaces, creating a calm, resort-style environment within an urban setting. This design approach allows residents to enjoy both privacy and connectivity.

Located directly on Sohna Road, the project benefits from strong connectivity to major routes such as Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road. The upcoming Global City development in the vicinity is expected to further enhance the location's prominence and long-term growth potential.

With prices starting from?10 crore*, Elan The Statement is positioned as a rare luxury offering in this segment. The project also offers a flexible 30:40:30 payment plan, allowing buyers to plan their investments with ease. Possession is expected within 3 to 4 years, making it a future-ready address for luxury homeowners.

Elan The Statement reflects Elan Group's vision of creating iconic residential developments that combine architectural excellence, thoughtful planning, and enduring lifestyle value.