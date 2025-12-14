Global India Express Pvt. Ltd. Celebrates Over 15 Years In International Logistics Company In Delhi

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 13, 2025 4:52 am - International Courier, Cargo, Logistics & Freight Forwarding From Delhi/NCR, Mumbai & Jaipur Door To Door, Port To Port, Free Pickup, Free Packaging From Home, Express & Economy Delivery Worldwide

Delhi, [India], December 13, 2025: Global India Express Pvt. Ltd., one of India's steadily rising names in international courier and logistics services, marks over fifteen years of operations with expanded capabilities, a wider national footprint, and a renewed commitment to simplifying global shipping for customers across the country. Established in 2010, the company today operates from Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow, connecting India to more than two hundred international destinations.

Early Foundations and Vision

The journey began in a modest office in Mahipalpur, Delhi, where Founder & CEO Mr. Roushan Sinha and Co-Founder Mr. Kundan Sinha set out with a simple but ambitious goal: to make international courier and cargo services more accessible, predictable and customer-friendly. What started with document and small parcel deliveries soon developed into a rapidly expanding logistics operation driven by trust, reliability and responsive service.

Expanding Capabilities Across India

As demand increased, the company strengthened its operations by launching branches in Jaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bangalore and Chennai. These expansions allowed Global India Express to offer faster pickups, improved documentation support and more efficient transit management for individuals, exporters, importers, students and corporate clients. During this period, the company diversified its service portfolio to include international air and sea freight, commercial cargo handling, LCL and FCL shipments, express and economy solutions, and door-to-door air cargo services.

Building a Global Logistics Network

With growing volumes and customers spread across India, Global India Express deepened its relationships with international courier leaders such as DHL, FedEx, UPS, Aramex and several major airline cargo divisions. These strategic associations helped the company shorten delivery timelines, enhance tracking accuracy and elevate the overall shipping experience. Over time, it also introduced dedicated import services, cross-border support for e-commerce businesses, and dependable solutions for excess and unaccompanied baggage.

A Trusted Partner During Challenging Times

The company's reliability was especially evident during the COVID-19 lockdowns, when global movement was severely restricted. At a time when many services came to a halt, Global India Express continued delivering medical supplies, student documents, urgent personal shipments and business parcels, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable logistics partner in uncertain times.

Today, with more than one million international shipments delivered over the years, the brand continues to invest in technology, transparent pricing systems and customer-centric operations. Its vision for the future is clear: to become India's most trusted, service-focused and technologically advanced partner for international courier, cargo, freight forwarding, excess baggage and relocation services.