Dhurandhar To Saiyaara-5 Blockbuster Films Of 2025, Earned More Than Rs 400 Cr

In 2025, movies have made a huge mark at the box office in terms of earnings. Especially when we look at the worldwide collection, we find 5 films that have crossed the 400 crore mark.

Worldwide Collection:Over 436 Crore Rupees

Released on Dec 5, 2025, 'Dhurandhar' joined the 400 crore club in 9 days. This spy action drama stars Ranveer Singh.

Worldwide Collection: 518 Crore Rupees

This Rajinikanth-starrer action thriller was released on Aug 14, 2025. It took 5 days to join the 400 crore club worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Worldwide Collection:570.33 Crore

Starring Ahan Panday and Anit Padda, this romantic musical drama was released on July 18, 2025. It joined the 400 crore club in 12 days.

Worldwide Collection: 807.91 Crore Rupees

This epic historical action drama, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, stars Vicky Kaushal. It joined the 400 crore club in 9 days.

Worldwide Collection: 852.23 Crore Rupees

This epic mythology film joined the 400 crore club in just 6 days. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it was released on Oct 2, 2025.