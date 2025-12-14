'Vote Chori' Protest: BJP MP Calls Cong 'Failed Party' With 'Unsuccessful Leaders'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal took aim at the Congress party's scheduled protest rally against alleged 'vote chori' at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, calling it a "failed party" with "unsuccessful leaders".

Congress is ramping up its efforts against alleged "vote chori" with a rally at Ramlila Maidan this Sunday, aiming to hold the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) responsible for what it describes as "collusion to manipulate elections".

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said, "The Congress is a failed party, and its leaders are completely unsuccessful politically. They engage in theatrics, and today they are going to stage a very big drama at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi."

Questioning the necessity of the event and slamming Rahul Gandhi over his reported foreign visit, he said, "I don't understand why this drama is necessary, because the claims they make about vote theft have already been dismantled in Parliament by Home Minister Amit Shah, who exposed their false narrative. Even then, Rahul Gandhi will stage a drama here, and tomorrow, according to reports, he will embark on a foreign visit."

"This is the kind of politics that the Gandhi family continues to do, and the other members of the Congress party are just their followers," the BJP MP added.

The Congress high command, including party National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders, including K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will participate in the event.

Additionally, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, along with all Congress legislators and over 1,000 party workers, will also attend the protest in Delhi.

Khandelwal further took a jibe at Congress for objecting to the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to the 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'.

"When the Congress was in power, thousands of institutes were established in the names of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. But not a single institute was established in the names of Sardar Patel, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, or Atal Bihari Vajpayee. There is a long list of such personalities whose names were ignored... I fully support this decision, and it should happen," he added.

According to some reports, MGNREGA is set to be renamed the 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', while the annual guarantee of employment would be raised from 100 days to 125 days.