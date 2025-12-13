National Day Honours Nation's History And Culture, Says Romanian Envoy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Romania's ambassador to Qatar Daniel Tanase has said that Qatar National Day (QND) is an occasion of profound national pride, unity, and reflection, honouring the country's history and culture, while looking toward the future.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the envoy said that the National Day represents a moment of patriotic gratitude, marking Qatar's remarkable journey toward prosperity and global influence.

He noted that the occasion celebrates national unity, visionary leadership, and the values of loyalty, solidarity, and resilience that define the Qatari identity.

It also serves, Tanase added, as a reminder of the sacrifices of past generations and the vision that continues to guide the nation's development.

He praised Qatar's diplomatic and political approach, describing it as highly effective at both regional and international levels, driven by a firm commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement, adding that the State has positioned itself as a genuine bridge-builder by maintaining direct and open channels of communication with a wide range of parties.

On Qatar-Romania relations, Tanase stressed that bilateral ties have witnessed strong momentum in recent years, supported by regular consultations, a well-developed legal framework in many areas of mutual interest, and a strong will to further develop and enhance the bilateral cooperation in sectors like economy, education and culture, health, agriculture, energy, transport, infrastructure, tourism, sports and many more.

He noted that the two countries are marking 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

