Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 13 And 14 Of 2025

The Municipality of Panama reiterated the road closures that will be implemented for the City of Stars Christmas Parade, which will take place this Sunday, December 14, as part of the operation for the assembly of floats, bleachers and the development of the event. The security operation for the Christmas parade will mobilize more than 500 officials from various entities. City of Stars Parade: There will be prohibitions, closures and fines. The road closure operation will begin on the night of Saturday, December 13, starting at 10:00 pm, with the closure of Aquilino de la Guardia Street, from the Bicsa tower, on Balboa Avenue, to the traffic light on 50th Street, to allow parking and assembly of the floats. At midnight on Sunday the 14th, the intersection of Federico Boyd Avenue with 50th Street will be closed, up to the Banisi traffic light.

Korea Seeks to Strengthen Trade and Attract More Investment to Panama and Central America

Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Hoyos highlighted the growing presence of Korean capital in Panama, indicating that the country currently has $478 million in Korean foreign investment, especially in infrastructure projects.

Clinton List: Panamanian Government Distances Itself from Ramón Carretero

Ramón Carretero Napolitano (left) with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, during an inspection of the construction projects the Panamanian businessman was building years ago. The United States includes Ramón Carretero and Maduro's 'narco-nephews' on the Clinton List. The government of José Raúl Mulino distanced itself from Ramón Carretero Napolitano, the Panamanian businessman who was included on a sanctions list by the United States Treasury Department on Thursday, December 11.

The United States Sanctions a Company and Individuals Linked to a Panamanian State Security Provider

The supplier of the electronic bracelets is Sprintico Corp., whose president and legal representative is the same person who appears linked to Talent Bridge, SA, a company that was included on the Clinton List of the United States Treasury Department on December 9, 2025.

Christmas Fairs: Man caught in Chepo Allegedly Reselling Christmas Hams

A Christmas ham and fixings found during the search. As promised, the Government made appropriate arrests as a result of the reselling of Christmas bags.



Authorities are Investigating the Cause of a Bus Fire on the Bridge of the Americas

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that occurred on a pirate coaster -type bus on the afternoon of Saturday, December 13, on the ascent of the Bridge of the Americas, in the lane that goes from the interior of the country towards Panama City. The incident occurred around 1:40 pm and, according to initial reports, no injuries were reported. The vehicle was engulfed in flames while traveling along this important road, causing temporary traffic disruptions. Personnel from the Balboa Fire Station responded to the scene to address the emergency and control the fire, with support from National Police units, who cordoned off the area and assisted with road safety. Once the flames were extinguished, the authorities began the corresponding investigations to determine the causes of the fire, as indicated by Colonel Ángel Delgado of the Panama Fire Department.