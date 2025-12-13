Delhi Air Pollution Woes Deepen As AQI Hits 'Severe Plus' Mark - ITO, Rohini, 7 More Areas Record 490+ Reading
A total of 25 monitoring stations out of 39 recorded AQI reading above 450. Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar, Bawana, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Wazirpur and Vivek Vihar locations recorded AQI readings above 490. Notably, Rohini recorded an AQI of 499 on a 500-point scale. Meanwhile, all monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI in severe range, that is above 400 mark.Also Read | GRAP IV: Delhi schools to go hybrid till class 9, 11; 50% WFH in offices
Visuals from Patparganj, Anand Vihar and ITO show the extent of toxic haze blanketing the capital city.
On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Stage IV pollution curb measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Given the abysmal air quality situation in the national capital, Delhi Government's Directorate of Education on 13 December directed all schools to conduct classes upto IX, and XI in hybrid mode.Also Read | As pollution crisis deepens, curbs under GRAP stage IV invoked in Delhi-NCR
The notification said, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX and Xl in a 'Hybrid' Mode i.e. both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."
Vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources have contributed to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR. Calm winds and prevailing unfavourable meteorological conditions have further trapped the pollutants over the region.GRAP IV restrictions: What's allowed and what's not
The GRAP IV restriction prohibits BS-IV vehicles from plying on Delhi roads, except for those carrying essential commodities and essential services. Notably, all LNG, CNG, Electric, BS-VI Diesel vehicles are permitted to enter the capital's territory and hit Delhi roads.
As per CAQM guidelines, Delhi-registered diesel-operated BS-IV and below Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are not permitted to run on Delhi roads, except those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services. Enforcing restrictions on Construction and Demolition activities, CAQM in its order said,“Ban C&D activities, as in the GRAP Stage-III, also for linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, tele-communication etc.”Also Read | GRAP IV curbs in Delhi-NCR: What's restricted and what's not as AQI drops
Furthermore, the Commission advised children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment