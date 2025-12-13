403
Mexico Turns On Rio Grande Water Deliveries After U.S. Tariff Threat
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
1. Mexico will begin Rio Grande (Río Bravo) deliveries on Monday and send 249.163 million cubic meters by January 31, 2026 after a tariff threat from President Donald Trump.
2. The release is a partial fix: U.S. and Texas officials say Mexico remains about 986 million cubic meters behind in the current cycle, with farmers on both sides blaming drought.
3. A 1944 treaty once handled quietly by engineers is now a political headline, entangled with Mexico's water law and rural protests.
Mexico and the United States announced Friday a stopgap deal to cool a border dispute: Mexico will start delivering water“gradually” on Monday, aiming to transfer 249.163 million cubic meters-202,000 acre-feet-by the end of January.
The agreement follows days of public pressure. Trump warned he would impose a 5% tariff if Mexico did not deliver what he said was owed“before the end of the year,” and he framed the dispute online as Mexico“stealing” water from Texas farmers.
Texas agriculture groups and state leaders echoed that message, arguing the shortfall is far larger than the new release.
Behind the numbers sits an old bargain under new stress. The 1944 treaty requires Mexico to provide 2.185 billion cubic meters from Mexican tributaries of the Rio Grande over rolling five-year cycles.
Deliveries are tracked by the binational commission known as CILA in Mexico and the IBWC in the United States.
Mexico's case is physical: northern states such as Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas have faced prolonged drought, leaving rivers and reservoirs too low for quick catch-up releases without squeezing local drinking water and irrigation.
The U.S. case is economic: Texas growers say shortages are already reshaping planting decisions and revenues.
The story behind the story is that water is no longer a quiet technical file. It is becoming leverage in trade politics and a test of domestic governance.
In Mexico, the fight is sharpened by a national water law approved on December 4 and by farmer protests against tighter rules and greater federal control.
For expats and investors, the lesson is blunt: climate risk is now policy risk, and policy risk can become tariff risk.
