Indian Envoy To Nepal Naveen Srivastava Rescued, Hospitalised In Kathmandu


2025-12-13 03:13:55
Indian Envoy Hospitalised After Hiking Incident

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, was admitted to a hospital after he fell unconscious while hiking in the outskirts of Kathmandu. According to sources, the envoy was rescued by the Nepal Army and subsequently airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. "He was rescued by the Nepal Army and then flown to the hospital and is undergoing treatment," sources told ANI. Further updates on his condition are awaited.

About Ambassador Naveen Srivastava

Naveen Srivastava, who assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Nepal on June 25, 2022, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993 and began his diplomatic career in Hong Kong. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

