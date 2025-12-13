IND Vs SA: Varun Chakravarthy On Verge Of 50 T20I Wickets In Decider

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy stands just one wicket away from a half-century of wickets in T20Is, as he takes on South Africa in the third T20I on Sunday.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday in Dharamshala, with the series tied at 1-1.

So far in the series, Varun has taken two wickets in each match at an average of 12.00.

Varun's Impressive T20I Record

In 31 matches in T20Is, Varun has taken 49 wickets at an average of 15.38, at a stunning economy rate of 6.88, with two five-fors and best figures of 5/17.

Only spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Ajantha Mendis and Imran Tahir have 50 or more wickets at a better average than Varun's 15.38 amongst all ICC Full Member nations, as per ESPNCricinfo, placing him amongst the best spinners in the world right now.

Kuldeep's 88 wickets in 49 matches have the best average of 13.34, with three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

