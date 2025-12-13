Shashi Tharoor Congratulates BJP For Thiruvananthapuram Win In Kerala Civic Polls, Hails 'Beauty Of Democracy'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday praised the UDF's victory in the Kerala local body elections and also congratulated the BJP for its historic showing in his Thiruvananthapuram constituency, describing it as the“beauty of democracy".

Tharoor took to X and said that the people's mandate should be accepted, whether it favours the UDF overall or the BJP in his constituency.

He stated,“What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through. A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies!"

“This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020.” Tharoor remarked.

Tharoor said that he also wanted to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram and offered his humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation, describing it as a strong showing that marked a notable shift in the capital's political landscape.

He mentioned that he had campaigned for change following 45 years of LDF 'misrule,' but in the end, the voters chose a different party that had also promised a clear shift in governance.

Kerala local bodies elections

Out of the 101 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two were won by independent candidates. The BJP fell just one seat short of a clear majority in the corporation, according to PTI.

Moreover, the NDA managed to retain the Palakkad municipality after a tight contest with the Congress-led UDF and captured the Thrippunithura Municipality from the grand old party.

In Thrissur, where Suresh Gopi had won in last year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP claimed 18 of the 46 wards in Kodungallur Municipality, eight in Thrissur Corporation, two each in Guruvayoor and Vadakkancherry municipalities, seven in Kunnamkulam Municipality, six in Irinjalakuda Municipality, and one in Chalakudy Municipality.

PM Modi hails NDA-BJP's win

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Kerala who supported BJP and NDA candidates in the state's local body elections and hit out at both the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated,“My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up of UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all."

He expressed his appreciation for the dedicated BJP workers whose efforts among the people contributed to the party's impressive performance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He highlighted that the result reflects the persistent work and struggles of generations of party workers in Kerala at the grassroots level, emphasising that these workers are the party's true strength and a source of pride.