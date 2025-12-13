Ahead Of Winter Snow, Srinagar Airport Conducts Preparedness Drill

Srinagar International Airport – File Photo

Srinagar- To ensure seamless flight operations during the upcoming winter and fog season, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday conducted a comprehensive dry run and preparedness exercise at Srinagar International Airport to assess operational readiness under adverse weather conditions.

The exercise, held at 11:00 AM in the morning, involved joint participation from AAI departments, Airline Airport Managers (APMs), CISF, Ground Handling Agencies (GHAs), the Medical Inspection Unit and other key stakeholders.

As per the details obtained by KNO, the function focused on verifying infrastructure readiness, manpower efficiency and coordination mechanisms during fog, snow, and low-visibility operations.

The exercise tested the airport's terminal facilities, heating systems, illumination, washroom maintenance and passenger comfort arrangements. The functionality of emergency response systems, CISF crowd management and inter-agency coordination protocols were also reviewed.

Special stress was laid on real-time communication between ATC, airlines, apron control and terminal operations to ensure smooth handling of potential flight delays, diversions and cancellations.

The departments also assessed airside and landside coordination, checking the availability of winter equipment and manpower for snow clearance and passenger movement during disruptions.