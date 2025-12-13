Bucharest-Kyiv Train Halted In Moldova After Bomb Threat
According to preliminary information, at around 12:50, the train running on the Bucharest-Kyiv route was stopped at the Valcinet checkpoint on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border as it was exiting Moldova.
Ukrzaliznytsia had earlier informed the train manager about a call to a hotline in which an unidentified man reported a supposed bomb on board.
Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.
On October 12, law enforcement officers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report about a bomb threat on a train. After an inspection, police found no explosives.
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment