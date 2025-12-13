Bucharest-Kyiv Train Halted In Moldova After Bomb Threat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by NewsMaker, citing the press service of the border police, according to Ukrinform.

According to preliminary information, at around 12:50, the train running on the Bucharest-Kyiv route was stopped at the Valcinet checkpoint on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border as it was exiting Moldova.

Ukrzaliznytsia had earlier informed the train manager about a call to a hotline in which an unidentified man reported a supposed bomb on board.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

On October 12, law enforcement officers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report about a bomb threat on a train. After an inspection, police found no explosives.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia