Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bucharest-Kyiv Train Halted In Moldova After Bomb Threat

Bucharest-Kyiv Train Halted In Moldova After Bomb Threat


2025-12-13 03:09:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by NewsMaker, citing the press service of the border police, according to Ukrinform.

According to preliminary information, at around 12:50, the train running on the Bucharest-Kyiv route was stopped at the Valcinet checkpoint on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border as it was exiting Moldova.

Ukrzaliznytsia had earlier informed the train manager about a call to a hotline in which an unidentified man reported a supposed bomb on board.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

On October 12, law enforcement officers in the Ivano-Frankivsk region received a report about a bomb threat on a train. After an inspection, police found no explosives.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

MENAFN13122025000193011044ID1110476470



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search